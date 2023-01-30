ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 23

straight no chaser
3d ago

damnit !! I still say its that HAARP weather machine that's responsible for some of this miserable weather !!!

Reply
3
End of quote. Repeat the line.
3d ago

why isn't Joe Biden doing something about global warming? where is Kamala harris? this is one of the many many promises they made on the campaign trail. why haven't they done anything? why aren't they controlling the temperature of the planet? is the New York times keeping a list of all the times Joe Biden lied? if not why not?

Reply
2
TOML
3d ago

It happens every year, you clueless people.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

US Winter Storm Causes 3rd Day of Dangerous, Icy Conditions

"By Ken Miller and Jeff MillerA deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,200 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching West Texas' border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many areas throughout the day, meaning some places could get...
TENNESSEE STATE
AOL Corp

2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Midwest, Northeast

The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system's heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
INDIANA STATE
KSAT 12

Videos show icy conditions across Texas due to winter storm

A winter storm system that moved through parts of Texas this week caused icy roads, flight delays, power disruptions and downed trees. While many Texans dealt with the effects and frustrations of icy conditions, some were quick to make the most out of a chilly situation. Videos posted on social...
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Weather pattern outlook through February

A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
CBS Denver

Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
DENVER, CO
natureworldnews.com

Winter Weather Forecast: Northeast to Expect More Snow, Freezing Rain as Millions of Americans Under Winter Weather Warnings

According to the latest weather forecast, portions of the Northeast could expect more snow this week as millions of Americans are under winter weather warnings alert. The winter storm began to unload in Colorado and Denver, resulting in significant road disruptions on Interstate 70. The report said that road crashes...
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

Parts of North Texas wake up to fresh blanket of snow

GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Some parts of North Texas woke up to a few inches of snow on Wednesday morning. In Gainesville, some residents said a couple inches fell overnight, blanketing their yards and vehicles.Gainesville ISD canceled classes for Jan. 25, so students will have a snow day. As people woke up, many of them had to brush away the snow or even melt it off of their cars.  "I was trying to put water on it to get it to melt a little bit so I can actually go to work," said Preston Brewer, who lives in Gainesville.Other people enjoyed the wintery mix as they don't have to go into work today and get to enjoy time with the family."I went to eat breakfast at McDonald's... I'm going to go see my grandkids - they're out of school today - and see the snowman if he's still there," said Curtis Sweeten, another Gainesville resident.The one place you won't find snow is on the roads. While they are wet in many places, above-freezing temperatures have kept them from getting too slick.
GAINESVILLE, TX
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Due to Winter Storm Warnings from Texas to Ohio

Unless absolutely necessary, this might not be the best time to travel anywhere from Texas to Ohio and Tennessee. A large stretch of America's midsection is currently witnessing challenging winter conditions, and around 50 million Americans are affected by today's weather advisories, USA Today reports. Due to an arctic cold front moving into the southern Plains and the Mid-South, at least 15 states are now suffering the consequences of freezing rains and icing events.
OHIO STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy