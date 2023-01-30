'I am prepared to face the consequences:' Mayor of Upper Darby issues statement after traffic stop

The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has issued a statement after she was booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop.

According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.

"... I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face the consequences of my actions," the statement said.

Barbarann Keffer

Charging documents allege that Keffer was traveling westbound on Route 322 near Chelsea Parkway when an officer behind her noticed her Toyota Corolla had a flat tire, damage to its front bumper and was swerving into oncoming traffic.

The officer pulled Keffer over and smelled the odor of alcohol. According to charging documents, Keffer admitted to having three drinks, failed a roadside sobriety test and then refused to continue with the test.

The officer placed her into custody and took her to the Upper Chichester Police Department where she allegedly refused a blood test and also refused to be photographed and fingerprinted. Police say she was not belligerent.

The investigation continued and police say township surveillance cameras revealed that her vehicle was not damaged at one point during her travels.

Police believe she hit a guardrail on the 700 block of Meetinghouse Road. Sources say Keffer was returning from a Democratic fundraiser in the township at the time.

Keffer was released from custody later that night.

On Monday morning, Keffer issued the following statement:

Keffer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 1.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting is on Wednesday, February 1.