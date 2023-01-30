ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

'I am prepared to face the consequences:' Mayor of Upper Darby issues statement after traffic stop

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESdwA_0kWCfbqZ00

The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has issued a statement after she was booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop.

According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test.

"... I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face the consequences of my actions," the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkzT0_0kWCfbqZ00

Barbarann Keffer

Charging documents allege that Keffer was traveling westbound on Route 322 near Chelsea Parkway when an officer behind her noticed her Toyota Corolla had a flat tire, damage to its front bumper and was swerving into oncoming traffic.

The officer pulled Keffer over and smelled the odor of alcohol. According to charging documents, Keffer admitted to having three drinks, failed a roadside sobriety test and then refused to continue with the test.

The officer placed her into custody and took her to the Upper Chichester Police Department where she allegedly refused a blood test and also refused to be photographed and fingerprinted. Police say she was not belligerent.

The investigation continued and police say township surveillance cameras revealed that her vehicle was not damaged at one point during her travels.

Police believe she hit a guardrail on the 700 block of Meetinghouse Road. Sources say Keffer was returning from a Democratic fundraiser in the township at the time.

Keffer was released from custody later that night.

On Monday morning, Keffer issued the following statement:

"On Thursday, January 26, 2023, I was involved in a traffic incident. I have been cooperating fully with local authorities in Upper Chichester. As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face the consequences of my actions. I will be forever grateful that no one was physically harmed in this incident. I apologize to my family, my staff, and my constituents for this severe error in judgment. I realize that this may be hard for some to forgive but I ask that you look at my 9+ years of public service and not just this one terrible decision.

I am seeking professional treatment for alcohol addiction. An estimated 15 million people struggle with an alcohol use disorder in the United States, but less than 10% of them receive treatment. I hope there are others who can learn from my experience and seek the help they need.

I want to do well by the community and see Upper Darby grow and prosper. I want our community to be safer, cleaner, and full of opportunity. It's why I ran for office, and why I am committed to getting the help I need to do just that. I am proud of my accomplishments over the last three years but must also acknowledge the stress of the constant personal attacks from those who do not share my vision for Upper Darby. My treatment plan includes finding healthy ways to handle these stressors so that I can continue to fulfill my promise to reform, reinvest, and revitalize Upper Darby. I want to thank those who have reached out to express their support and understanding during this difficult time.

My Acting Co-Chief Administrative Officers, Alison Dobbins and Rita LaRue, continue to oversee day to day operations of the government. I have full confidence that they will ensure the smooth operation of Upper Darby Township."

Keffer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 1.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting is on Wednesday, February 1.

Comments / 1

Kevin Bowles
3d ago

don't care if it's your first time being arrested because it's probably the first time you got caught so just step down from your position and bail out with a little pride don't start that I'm a good person crap we all are good people just do the right thing them days are over and you know what days I'm talking about 😆

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester man arrested on weapons, drug charges

WEST CHESTER—A West Chester man was arrested on firearms and drug charges following a routine traffic stop in which a loaded gun was found. On January 27, 2023 at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the West Chester Borough Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. As a result of this traffic stop, the operator, Guy Denis, 32 of West Chester, was arrested for narcotic violations.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Delco DA announces charges in major drug trafficking operation

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) - Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police discussed the filing of charges against two people allegedly involved in a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking operation, including a charge of drug delivery resulting in death. The investigation resulted in the seizure of large amounts of narcotics, weapons, and cash. You can watch the full press conference above. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Street Road death under investigation

Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Warrington police said, they received a 911 call of a person lying face down and not moving on an embankment along westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge between Valley Road and Paul Valley Road. Warrington Ambulance arrived with Warrington Police and pronounced the...
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash

Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Council meeting to address "absolutely crazy" Upper Darby parking ticket controversy

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are more questions than answers in one Delaware County township after a CBS3 Investigations report uncovered the mishandling of thousands of parking tickets and violations in Upper Darby.Now, residents are questioning just how much money did the township lose and did the people who got ticketed lose their right to due process?The Upper Darby Township Council will meet for the first time since the CBS3 Investigations report.The council meeting comes as the mayor faces DUI charges from a fender bender last Thursday and the chief administrative officer resigned last Wednesday.Council members will press for an...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
UPPER DARBY, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police

A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
DOVER, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
135K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy