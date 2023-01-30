ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superfan proposes at Cher theatre show in attempt to get her to perform at wedding

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A pair of Cher superfans got engaged on stage during a performance of The Cher Show at Bristol ’s Hippodrome.

Matt Still, 32, worked secretly with the musical’s cast for months to pull off the proposal to his fiancée, Reece Crow, 29.

Crow was led backstage by staff at the venue, thinking he had won a competition for a meet-and-greet.

The couple, who are both theatre performers, were then brought on stage so Still could surprise his partner.

“There was so much excitement and it’s been overwhelming since. I’d love Cher to come to the wedding,” Crow said.

