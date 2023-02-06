Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale
Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
10 awesome big screen TV deals for Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl 2023 is the year’s biggest football matchup, so why not enjoy it on a new big-screen TV? The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off on Sunday, February 12, making it the perfect time to shop and save on a brand new plasma.
Massive 77-inch OLED TV slashed $900 in Super Bowl TV deal
Now is your last chance to shop for a Super Bowl TV deal — don't miss $900 off LG's excellent B2 OLED TV at Best Buy.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today
A 50-inch TV for under $200? This is no joke. One of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1,200 off for the Super Bowl (Seriously)
There are a lot of great ways to watch the Super Bowl this year, but few are likely as satisfying as doing so with a huge discount on a new OLED TV. One of the best OLED TV deals is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for just $1,800. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as it would regularly cost $3,000. If that final price is still a little high for you, the 55-inch model is also discounted right now, seeing a sale price of $1,450. Free shipping is included with both sizes, but the 65-inch will likely make a better window for Super Bowl guests to gather around.
MLive.com
Walmart has Rollback deals and clearance savings on Samsung TVs
Walmart has sales on 4K Samsung TVs. Find deals on your favorite electronics brand and shop for Samsung TVs during clearance, discounts, and rollback savings. You’ll find deals on 42″ through 85″ TVs with high definition resolution for the most exciting entertainment experience. Check out savings on...
This stunning 65-inch 4K Hisense TV is over $100 off at Walmart today
Get a smart TV for $378 ahead of the Super Bowl.
The best OLED TV you can buy is $300 off — don’t miss this epic LG C2 deal
The stunning LG C2 OLED has once again been slashed $300 at Best Buy — this is the best TV deal you can score right now.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Super Bowl 2023 TV Deals: Here Are The Best Discounts On Top TV Models Up to $3,500 Off
Your TV is the center point of your living room — especially for football fans. Super Bowl LVIl is happening this weekend and if you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your TV, big Super Bowl TV deals have arrived at Samsung to save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. The Samsung Big Game Sales Event is now live with deals on 8K TVs and 4K TVs, including the stunning Frame TV.
Engadget
LG, Samsung and TCL TVs drop ahead of the Super Bowl, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Right around the...
Disney has bigger problems than Ron DeSantis
Disney has found itself in the middle of a culture war battle that could end up transferring Disney World's governance to a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And that may be the least of Disney's problems.
Your TV is spying on you, but you can stop it
To stop your smart TV from spying on you, disable ACR technology, block built-in cameras and turn off built-in microphones.
With the Super Bowl approaching, it’s Black Friday for TVs. Here’s what to look for when shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Before the big game, consider a new big TV Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII. This means, you have less than a week to find the perfect TV to host your own big game viewing party. Luckily, now is the […]
cbs17
These are the best TVs to buy ahead of the Super Bowl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the Super Bowl coming, it’s a motivating factor for people to buy a new TV to watch the game. Before you run out to make that purchase, you need to know what to look for. When it comes to TVs, you’ve got a...
This cheap TV deal slashes the price of an LG 70-inch to less than $600
With a saving of more than $100, this LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV provides a low price for a big screen
Best deals at Walmart this week ahead of Valentine's Day 2023: Apple, Dyson, Vizio TVs and more
There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart in February 2023. You can score a new TV or new workout equipment for a great price, along with savings on tons of top-selling products. Whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day 2023 or looking for some help support your New Year's resolutions, you won't want to miss these deals. Here are all the top Walmart deals, rollbacks, and clearance offers available to shop this week. ...
The Highest-Rated Smart TVs On Sale At Walmart
Watch the big game in style with these smart televisions up to to 32% off.
Best TVs under $500 in 2023
It's a great time to upgrade to a new TV or add an additional TV to your house. There are a ton of top-rated TVs on sale now for under $500, including 4K TVs, smart TVs, QLED TVs, LED TVs and more. The best TVs under $500 in 2023 all have at least a four-star rating or higher and feature many positive reviews. We've found TVs for every budget, including the best TVs under $500, the best TVs under $400, the best TVs under $300 and even a TV for just $98. 43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from...
The Fanciest Of Samsung’s Frame TVs Are Up To 33% Off Right Now
If Samsung’s coveted TV has been sitting in your cart, now’s the time to snag it at a major discount.
Pre-order the stunning Samsung S95C 4K Smart TV today and get home installation for free
Turn your living room into a home theater by pre-ordering the newest Samsung OLED TV and saving big on home installation fees.
