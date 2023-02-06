ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Digital Trends

The 3 best TV deals in Best Buy’s 4-Day Sale

Best Buy is in the midst of a 4-day sale, and if you’re looking for a new TV to put at the center of your home theater, there are some great Best Buy TV deals to shop. Included in the discounts are brand names such as LG and Toshiba, with prices hitting as low as $250. We’ve done the heavy lifting and rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals you can find right now at Best Buy. Read onward for more details on what the best TV for your needs may be, and on how to get it at the best price.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

A 50-inch TV for under $200? This is no joke. One of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1,200 off for the Super Bowl (Seriously)

There are a lot of great ways to watch the Super Bowl this year, but few are likely as satisfying as doing so with a huge discount on a new OLED TV. One of the best OLED TV deals is taking place at Samsung right now, where you can get the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K TV for just $1,800. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as it would regularly cost $3,000. If that final price is still a little high for you, the 55-inch model is also discounted right now, seeing a sale price of $1,450. Free shipping is included with both sizes, but the 65-inch will likely make a better window for Super Bowl guests to gather around.
MLive.com

Walmart has Rollback deals and clearance savings on Samsung TVs

Walmart has sales on 4K Samsung TVs. Find deals on your favorite electronics brand and shop for Samsung TVs during clearance, discounts, and rollback savings. You’ll find deals on 42″ through 85″ TVs with high definition resolution for the most exciting entertainment experience. Check out savings on...
ETOnline.com

Samsung Super Bowl 2023 TV Deals: Here Are The Best Discounts On Top TV Models Up to $3,500 Off

Your TV is the center point of your living room — especially for football fans. Super Bowl LVIl is happening this weekend and if you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your TV, big Super Bowl TV deals have arrived at Samsung to save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. The Samsung Big Game Sales Event is now live with deals on 8K TVs and 4K TVs, including the stunning Frame TV.
CNN

Disney has bigger problems than Ron DeSantis

Disney has found itself in the middle of a culture war battle that could end up transferring Disney World's governance to a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. And that may be the least of Disney's problems.
WAVY News 10

With the Super Bowl approaching, it’s Black Friday for TVs. Here’s what to look for when shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Before the big game, consider a new big TV Yesterday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII. This means, you have less than a week to find the perfect TV to host your own big game viewing party. Luckily, now is the […]
cbs17

These are the best TVs to buy ahead of the Super Bowl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the Super Bowl coming, it’s a motivating factor for people to buy a new TV to watch the game. Before you run out to make that purchase, you need to know what to look for. When it comes to TVs, you’ve got a...
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week ahead of Valentine's Day 2023: Apple, Dyson, Vizio TVs and more

There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart in February 2023. You can score a new TV or new workout equipment for a great price, along with savings on tons of top-selling products. Whether you're shopping for Valentine's Day 2023 or looking for some help support your New Year's resolutions, you won't want to miss these deals. Here are all the top Walmart deals, rollbacks, and clearance offers available to shop this week. ...
CBS News

Best TVs under $500 in 2023

It's a great time to upgrade to a new TV or add an additional TV to your house. There are a ton of top-rated TVs on sale now for under $500, including 4K TVs, smart TVs, QLED TVs, LED TVs and more. The best TVs under $500 in 2023 all have at least a four-star rating or higher and feature many positive reviews. We've found TVs for every budget, including the best TVs under $500, the best TVs under $400, the best TVs under $300 and even a TV for just $98. 43" Samsung Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $500 (reduced from...
