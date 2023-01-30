New York City snow drought finally broken with half-inch of snow

Residents of the Big Apple won't be walking in a winter wonderland any time soon, but a light dusting of snowfall overnight means the record for the latest snow in a season now stands as Feb. 1, 2023.

The latest measurable snowfall ever recorded during a winter season in New York City -- was broken Monday, and the city remained snowless until the early morning hours of Wednesday, when 4/10 of an inch of snow fell in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service.

Previously, the latest snowfall in the 154 years of record-keeping was Jan. 29, 1973, during the 1972-73 winter, according to the National Weather Service.

New York City also approached its longest streak without measurable snow, with the previous record at 332 days, occurring from Jan. 19, 2020 to Dec. 15, 2020.

The last time there was measurable snow in New York City was on March 9 of last year, when .4 inches was measured in Central Park. That record would have been broken had the city remained snowless until Feb. 5.

Storm systems moving into the Northeast on Jan. 25 brought along a chance of measurable snow in New York City, but the precipitation changed to rain after only a trace of snow had fallen, according to the NWS.

While brief flurries and snow showers have fallen occasionally this winter in New York City, accumulation of at least 0.1 inches must be recorded for it to be considered measurable snowfall by the NWS.

January has been relatively mild in New York City this year -- normally a time when it should be racking up the coldest temperatures. As temperatures remain far above freezing, any precipitation will fall as rain.

Other major cities east of the Colorado Rockies are also experiencing record or near-record warmth. The least amount of snow in 16 years has fallen in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which is experiencing its warmest year on record.

Measurable snow has not fallen in Philadelphia, which is experiencing its second-warmest winter on record. Baltimore is also experiencing a snow drought this winter, its warmest on record.

Milwaukee; Detroit; Portland, Maine; Worcester, Massachusetts; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Norfolk, Virginia, are just a handful of the dozens of cities in the U.S. experiencing their warmest January on record.

The same can't be said for Empire State residents in upstate New York.

Record-breaking amounts of snow fell just before the Christmas weekend, killing dozens of people.

The storm, described as the "blizzard of the century" by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, led to nearly 52 inches of snowfall and 39 deaths.

ABC News' Melissa Griffin and Max Golembo contributed to this report.