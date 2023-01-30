ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

From a Super Bowl boycott to Johnny Depp: What are Rihanna’s politics?

By Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odQ5G_0kW61mJw00

According to the government of Barbados, the proper way to address Rihanna is “the Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty, National Hero”.

It is an appropriate formality for the pop icon and beauty magnate often lauded by her fans as a “queen”, who was granted lifelong honours by her Caribbean homeland on the first day of its official divorce from the British monarchy in 2021 .

Yet such sobriquets also imply a degree of political influence. In a career spanning nearly two decades and at least five industries, Rihanna has not shied from wielding hers.

In interviews and on social media, the 34-year-old has spoken out about gun control, Barbadian independence, violence against Asian Americans, Donald Trump, police brutality in Nigeria and more, at the same time donating millions to charity and using using her make-up company Fenty to transform the beauty industry's approach to skin colour.

This February, she will end her three-year boycott of the US National Football League (NFL) over racial injustice issues to perform the coveted half-time show at the 57th Super Bowl, prompting accusations of hypocrisy.

So what are Rihanna’s politics, and how has she used her wealth and fame to put them into action?

'This pussy grabs back'

Spray-painted on a rusted vintage car half-buried in the ground, it was not an ambiguous message: “F*** TRUMP.”

When one of Rihanna's fans asked what the caption “#81days” meant, she replied: “ELECTION!!! Wake up! Stay woke!”

That Instagram post in August 2020 was neither the singer's first nor her last broadside against Donald Trump. On the day after his inauguration in 2017, she attended the Women's March in New York City , wearing a pink “this pussy grabs back” hoodie, joining chants of “my body, my choice”, and dabbing in front of Trump Tower.

“So proud to be a woman!” she wrote afterwards. “So proud of the women around the world who came together today for pro-choice.”

When Trump launched his so-called “Muslim ban”, forbidding all travel to the US by citizens of seven mostly-Muslim countries, she said: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!”

In 2018, she joined numerous other musicians in sending Trump's campaign a cease and desist letter after he used one of her songs at a rally. “Trump’s unauthorised use of Ms Fenty’s music… creates a false impression that Ms Fenty is affiliated with, connected to or otherwise associated with Trump,” it said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302lqV_0kW61mJw00

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post backing Democrat Andrew Gillum in his bid to become Florida’s first Black governor, she described her political priorities: “Making the minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what they're worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground [laws].”

The following year, she criticised Trump's response to mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which he pinned on mental illness. “Um, Donald, you spelled terrorism wrong!” Rihanna posted on Twitter and Instagram.

In a later interview with Vogue , she explained: “People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal. That should never, ever be normal. And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the colour of their skin? It’s a slap in the face. It’s completely racist.”

She continued: “Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”

As the 2020 election campaign geared up, she swung her fame behind Trump's rival Joe Biden, repeatedly exhorting her followers to vote for change and retweeting an election message from Hillary Clinton.

In June she told American voters: “VOTE. Ya ain’t got s*** else to do man! Get yo ass off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse... this the illest way to protest.”

While she did not mention Trump, her past statements made her intent fairly clear.

She also mocked Trump by dubbing her 2016 hit “Needed Me” over the top of a viral video of the then-president and his wife Melania, in which he tried in vain to take Melania's hand while she apparently ignored him.

Having hit back at Trump’s election denialism while the ballots were being counted, Rihanna celebrated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's provisional victory on 7 November 2020 with the words: “Congratulations to you both, and mostly to the American people! So much work to do, so much hurt to undo!”

Standing with Colin Kaepernick and George Floyd

Many of Rihanna's most prominent political interventions have concerned racial justice and minority rights, particularly the shooting of unarmed Black people by US police officers.

Famously, she turned down an offer to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick , a mixed-race American football quarterback who alleged that he was frozen out of the industry in retaliation for his political statements.

Kaepernick had begun kneeling during the US national anthem in 2016 in protest against police racism. In the following season he went unsigned by any teams despite his impressive performance on the pitch. He settled his dispute with the NFL out of court in 2019, but remains unsigned to this day .

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of colour,” Kaepernick said in 2016. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Rihanna signalled her frustration in February 2019, posting a picture of Kaepernick on Instagram with the caption: “For those of you who thought I was watchin’ the Super Bowl ... we beefin’.”

When asked that autumn about rumours that she had turned down the next year's halftime show, she told Vogue : “Absolutely. I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organisation that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Rihanna had already turned her attention to this issue in 2016, appearing in a video produced by fellow musician Alicia Keyes’ We Are Here campaign group titled: “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America.”

When the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer ignited protests and riots in cities across the US in June 2020, Rihanna joined the chorus, participating in the “Blackout Tuesday” social media boycott and condemning Floyd's killing.

She was particularly passionate about the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot dead during a no-knock raid on her boyfriend's house in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2020, by police officers who allegedly did not announce themselves.

Although an investigation by Kentucky's attorney general Daniel Cameron ended without any charges filed against the officers, one of them later admitted to lying to a judge in order to get a warrant for the raid . Two others will go on trial this year for depriving Taylor of her civil rights.

Rihanna has repeatedly criticised Cameron personally , taking the opportunity of 2021's Black History Month to tweet at him: “Sup n***a? #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.” The comment drew attention to their shared African ancestry, with the implicit suggestion that Cameron was betraying Black people.

The “Umbrella” and “B**** Better Have My Money” singer has similarly stood up for the rights of other minorities. In the wake of the 2021 Atlanta spa shooting , she condemned “rampantly perpetuated hate” against Asian Americans and Pacific islanders (AAPI).

At a live show in 2016, she condemned an Indiana state law that made it easier for businesses to resist claims of discriminating against LGBT+ people by citing their religious beliefs.

'For me, immigrant is a word of pride'

In the aftermath of Trump's election, Rihanna's harsh comments about the “Muslim” ban brought her into conflict with another Black musician: New-York-born rapper Azealia Banks.

“Is she even American???? Can she even vote?” Banks reportedly wrote on Twitter. She later added: “As far as Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down.”

Rihanna's answer was a selfie with the caption: “The face you make when you a immigrant.”

It was a revealing response, because Rihanna has consistently expressed pride in her Barbadian origins and championed the rights of immigrants.

“For me, it’s a prideful word,” she once said at a launch for her fashion label, Fenty. “To know that you can come from humble beginnings and just take over whatever you want to, dominate at whatever you put your mind to. The world becomes your oyster, and there’s no limit. Wherever I go, except for Barbados, I’m an immigrant. I think people forget that a lot of times.”

In 2018, she responded to a White House immigration announcement with a picture of herself and her employees holding up Fenty T-shirt printed with the word “IMMIGRANT”, which she then wore for the Fourth of July celebrations. That November, when one Instagram commenter questioned whether she was a US citizen, she responded: “Nah I’m an immigrant tryna get yo country together.”

Rihanna's opposition to Trump is clearly grounded in this experience. During her interview with Vogue, she whipped out her phone and played a video of Trump's immigration chief Ken Cuccinelli defending his policies by claiming that the famous words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty – “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” – had referred to “people coming from Europe”, a comment many observers interpreted as racist .

“Think about this. What does America stand for? A bunch of immigrants,” Rihanna told the reporter. “The fact that his defense was talking about Europeans coming into America? I mean, not only were you immigrants, you were the worst kind. You came in and murdered the real Americans.”

Asked what she would say to young immigrants living under Trump, she said: “What do you say? What can you say? It’s gonna get better? I almost feel sick to my stomach. I don’t even believe this is happening in real life. In front of my eyes. In front of the world. It’s not even hidden. This is blatant.”

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna is also proud of where she came from. She regularly marks Barbados's Independence Day on social media with messages such as “love you Barbados – best place in the world to be” and “blessed to be from Paradise!”

Much of her philanthropy has likewise focused on Barbados and the Caribbean, including the US territory of Puerto Rico. Through a charity called the Clara Lionel Foundation (named after her parents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite), Rihanna has funded a cancer centre in Barbados as well as numerous education, hurricane relief, and climate resilience programmes.

A business empire that upended the beauty industry

So far we've talked mostly about Rihanna's involvement in conventional politics: parties, presidents, elections and national governments. But in many ways, her most significant political impact has been in the make-up industry, affecting how millions of women go about their everyday lives.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, at the age of 29, reportedly after working with her team for more than two years to perfect its debut products. At the time, make-up brands typically offered around a dozen shades of foundation, leaving many women of colour perpetually frustrated in their search for products that actually matched their skin tone.

Fenty opened with 40 shades, and the reaction was explosive.

“To say that Fenty completely changed the beauty industry is no exaggeration,” wrote veteran beauty journalist Funmi Fetto in 2020 .

“Even as a beauty editor, for so long the only person of colour at press launches, I remember the burn of shame I would feel at foundation launches where there were no shades for me... this was the landscape for many years.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLqEs_0kW61mJw00

Lighter-skinned people also benefited, including a Black woman with albinism who said it was the first time she had ever been able to find a foundation that suited her.

“Some are finding their shade of foundation for the first time, getting emotional at the counter,” Rihanna told TIME magazine. “That's something I will never get over.”

Other companies were forced to follow suit, making 40 shades the standard –a phenomenon since dubbed “the Fenty effect”. In a world where women are still under significant pressure to meet conventional beauty norms, such as at work and in job interviews, that is no small change.

According to Forbes , Fenty Beauty – as well as 30 per cent stake in her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty – has put Rihanna's net worth at around $1.4 billion as of January 2023, placing her above Jay-Z as one of the richest musicians in the world.

Still, her commercial empire has not been free from controversy. In November 2022, following Johnny Depp’s successful defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over accusations of domestic abuse, the singer cast the actor in the annual runway show for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty , drawing confusion and criticism from pundits.

A Virginia jury agreed that Heard had defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star by describing herself as a victim of abuse in a 2018 op-ed, having previously accused him of domestic violence two years earlier .

Yet many feminists disagreed with the verdict, arguing that it was part of a reactionary backlash against the Me Too movement. Though Depp won his case in the US, a British judge had earlier ruled that 12 out of 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had indeed occurred, and that an article calling Depp a “wife beater” was “substantially true”.

It's not clear how involved Rihanna was in this decision or what drove it, although Depp thanked her personally on Twitter afterwards. A source told TMZ that she and her team “invited” Depp to participate in the show and were “excited to make it happen”.

Savage X Fenty did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent .

The criticism echoes a previous furore over Rihanna's decision in 2012 to collaborate with her former boyfriend Chris Brown, after he pled guilty to beating her while they were in a relationship in 2009.

She later told Esquire that “the amount of negative attention” had “caught [her] a little off-guard”, saying that she saw the partnership as “just music” and “completely professional”.

The Ocean's 8 and Battleship star has likewise not yet given a rationale for her decision to work with the NFL again in 2023.

The Independent has contacted Rihanna’s representatives for comment.

'There's a million Rihannas out there getting treated like dirt'

These apparent inconsistencies aside, Rihanna's comments on crises around the world suggest an internationalist political standpoint, rooted in her own status as a Black Caribbean emigrant to the US and the UK whose talents catapulted her to a very rare level of wealth and influence.

She has used her platform to draw attention to India's censorship of the internet as it tried to crack down on massive farmers' protests against agricultural deregulation in early 2021. She also expressed solidarity with the people of Myanmar after its military retook control of the government in a coup that same year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yCUy_0kW61mJw00

In 2020, she backed widespread protests against police brutality in Nigeria , which eventually forced the country's government to disband its infamous Special Anti-Robbery Squad. “I can't bear to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across our planet!” Rihanna said on Twitter. “It's such a betrayal [of] the citizens – the very people put in place to protect [us] are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by!”

Repeatedly, when asked in more detail about what drives her opinions, the star has positioned herself as just one member of marginalised groups such as women, people of colour, and the African diaspora, saying she feels called to action by a fundamental sense of sameness.

Asked in 2019 if living in London made her feel distant from US politics, she told Vogue: “I don’t feel outside the fray. When I see something happen to any woman, a woman of any minority, kids, black men being murdered in the streets – I can’t remove myself from that.”

And, at the Fenty fashion launch where she said people often “forget” that she is an immigrant, she concluded: “I think they see Rihanna the brand. But it’s important for people to remember – if you love me, everyone out here is just like me. A million Rihannas out there, getting treated like dirt.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen left speechless after Trump diss tweet read aloud in Congress

Chrissy Teigen reacted in disbelief after an old tweet of hers was quoted during the House Oversight Committee hearing in the US.As part of the House Republicans’ newly launched investigation into US President Joe Biden and the Democrats, Wednesday’s (8 February) hearing examined Twitter executives’ temporary move to block distribution of a 2020 story by the New York Post about Hunter Biden.The article claimed to show emails from Hunter to an executive at a Ukrainian gas company he represented as an attorney and later served as a board member for.However, things took an unexpected detour when Virginia’s Democratic Congressman...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump attacks ‘no talent’ Rihanna over anti-Trump graffiti ahead of Super Bowl performance

Donald Trump attacked Rihanna on social media ahead of the pop star and fashion mogul’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl.“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”The post was in response to another from Texas congressman Ronny Jackson, Mr Trump’s former White House doctor.“Rihanna spray painted ‘F*** Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo,” he wrote on Thursday. “She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Whistleblower says Trump wanted Chrissy Teigen tweet removed as DeSantis responds to attack

A whistleblower has revealed that Donald Trump asked Twitter to take down a tweet from Chrissy Teigen because he felt it was “derogatory” towards him.In 2019, Mr Trump had tweeted about the model and TV personality, calling her the “filthy-mouthed wife” of her husband John Legend.Teigen famously responded calling the then-president a “pussy a** b****.”During testimony at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Wednesday, former Twitter employee Anika Navaroli said that the Trump White House had contacted the social media platform requesting Teigen’s post be removed.The revelation came the same day that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Everything Rihanna has said about motherhood ahead of halftime show

The world is eagerly waiting for Super Bowl Sunday, and not just for an exciting game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. No, it’s because Rihanna is set to take the stage (or in this case, field) for the Super Bowl halftime show – her first live performance in seven years, and her first since becoming a mother.Last year, Rihanna shocked fans when she revealed in a baby bump-baring photoshoot that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Just some odd months later, the musician-turned-mogul welcomed a baby boy in May.Since then, the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Awkward moment Don Lemon delays commercial break to critique CNN colleague Kaitlin Collins’s interview

An exasperated Don Lemon delayed a commercial break after CNN aired an interview with James Comer moments before. Lemon, one of the network’s most recognisable anchors, was vexed by Mr Comer’s decision to favourably cite The New York Post in his interview with colleague Kaitlin Collins.“That’s the time that we’re in, where facts are sort of flexible and you just throw things out there ­– citing uncredible sources (sic), like citing the New York Post as a credible source and saying that facts are – it’s just, I can’t believe that we’re here,” Lemon said.Collins was asking Mr Comer,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Cruella’ SOTU outfit cost $500 and was supposed to look like the China balloon, her staff reveal

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s so-called “Cruella” outfit at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address cost $495 and was intended to be a reference to the Chinese spy balloon, a spokesperson for the Georgia Republican representative has revealed.Ms Greene, wearing a white fur-trimmed coat, heckled Mr Biden several times during his speech on Tuesday, with her attire garnering a lot of attention on social media. A number of Twitter users compared the coat to the one worn by the infamous Disney villain Cruella de Vil or the White Witch of Narnia.On Overland, the Peruvian alpaca wool coat can be...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for dressing ‘like Cruella de Vil’ at State of the Union

In the hours preceding Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, it was clear that Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene hoped to draw as much attention as possible to herself.Yet few could have anticipated her elaborate white fur outfit, which drew mockery and numerous comparisons to the Disney villain Cruella de Vil on social media."I think when the State of the Union is over, @RepMTG will be looking for some dalmatians to kill," joked the comedy writer Travon Free on Twitter, posting a photo of Ms Greene's voluminous fur coat and towering collar."Marjorie Taylor Greene's coat...
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘screaming and cursing’ through private China spy balloon briefing

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly screamed and cursed at Biden administration officials during a closed-door briefing for not shooting the Chinese spy balloon down earlier. Ms Greene seemed proud of herself when she recounted the meeting. “I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” Ms Greene told The Hill. “I tore ‘em to pieces.”House lawmakers were asked to attend a classified debriefing Thursday regarding the shot-down alleged spy balloon. One lawmaker who attended the meeting and spoke to...
The Independent

Fox cancels Biden Super Bowl interview

Executives at the parent company of Fox News have cancelled plans to broadcast an interview with President Joe Biden rather than allow Mr Biden to sit for an interview with a Fox-owned channel targeted at Black audiences, the White House has said. The Fox-owned television broadcast network is airing this year’s Super Bowl, the National Football League championship game. Since the early 2000s, the sitting president grants an interview to the network hosting that year’s NFL broadcast. In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden had planned to grant an interview to Fox Soul, a streaming...
The Independent

Trump claims ‘millions and millions’ followed his SOTU commentary after sharing 48 posts in 73 minutes

Mr Trump posted an astonishing 48 Truth Social posts over the course of Mr Biden’s State of the Union address.The speech lasted about one hour and 13 minutes, meaning Mr Trump shared a post every 90 seconds on average.The former president boasted about his commentary performance on Wednesday morning, claiming “millions and millions” of people tuned in to hear what he had to say.“Big night for ‘TRUTH’ last night. Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech…Like I mean Millions and Millions of people, and TRUTH handled the Traffic well,” he...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: ‘God love ya’: Forget the speech, Joe Biden’s greatest performance came working the floor afterwards

The moment his State of the Union address ended, the president looked out across the House chamber like a small child might look at a dessert trolley. Oration has never been his strong point, but when it comes to working a room — especially here in the halls of the Capitol where he toiled as a Senator for 36 years — Joseph R Biden has no peer.The boring bit was over, now was his time to shine.As the cameras kept rolling, and the mics too, Mr Biden meandered his way from the podium to the exit, pressing the flesh...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Donald Trump doesn’t have proper conservative values

As an American and as a millennial, I have never wanted to associate myself with a party that supports Trump. But in America, we still get separated into two outdated labels: either you’re a conservative Republican or a liberal-minded Democrat. So, where does this leave me?I am a journalism student from the United States and I have had the amazing opportunity to intern at the Independent for a few months. I noticed the question that I get asked the most in the UK is, “What is your opinion of Trump?” I answer honestly. He’s the worst.For the most part, I’ve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Everything we know about the mysterious ‘object’ shot down by US warplanes in Alaska

Faced with an unidentified flying object in the skies over Alaska just one week after an encounter with a Chinese surveillance balloon, the US military apparently opted to shoot first and ask questions later.Now that object is scattered across the frozen sea in an assortment of smaller pieces – but the questions still remain.Pentagon officials announced on Friday that they had brought down a car-sized aerial intruder of "unknown origin" inside US airspace, despite not knowing what it was, who owned it or what it was for.It comes less than one week after a large airship, allegedly sent by...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The new George Santos? GOP Rep Anna Paulina Luna accused of exaggerating biography

A new investigation suggests the Republican Party could have another freshman member of Congress with a flair for fabulism, after its early weeks in power in the House have been overshadowed by the numerous falsehoods and fabrications told by Representative George Santos.Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, a GOP congresswoman who flipped a redistricted area outside of Tampa with the backing of Donald Trump, may have exaggerated or changed details about her ethnic heritage, family life, and personal experiences with safety and firearms, according to reporting from the Washington Post.Rep Luna was born Anna Mayerhofer, but changed her name...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy