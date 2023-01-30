Corolla civic group looks to help law enforcement crack down on 'Beach Week' hooliganism

COROLLA — A Outer Banks-based civic group is looking at several options to help law enforcement curb what it describes as unruly behavior during the annual annual “Beach Week” for just-graduated high school seniors.

In a press release, the Corolla Civic Association outlined several steps the organization plans to take to stop what it described as “hooliganism” during Beach Week that is held in June. According to the release, more than 100 community members, including homeowners, realty company representatives and three members of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, attended a meeting in November to “review issues, actions and results” from last year’s Beach Week.

“Beach Week is the period from early-to-mid June when the beach destinations are inundated with partying high school graduates,” the press release states.

The Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement combined to record 116 arrests during an intensive two-day crackdown last June during Beach Week, including 66 charges of underaged drinking and 23 drug-related arrests, the release states.

Patrol Capt. Neel Smith of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office said the numbers in the CCA press release are accurate. Smith attended the November meeting along with patrol Lt. Kevin McCord and Sgt. Wesley Alcock. McCord is also a Currituck County commissioner.

“We were there to address any concerns and questions the Corolla Civic Association had,” Smith said. “Alcohol Law Enforcement handled a lot of the commercial violations, selling to under-aged individuals. We answered a lot of the individual subdivision calls, party calls and juveniles with alcohol.”

Smith said there more calls and arrests related to last summer’s Beach Week than in previous years. He said the Sheriff’s Office will again increase the number of deputies assigned to Corolla during this year’s Beach Week.

“That is why there is this joint effort,” Smith said. “That is why we are trying to get some of the realty companies involved — to have a community-based approach to it. Not only for enforcement but also for an educational approach for the people coming here.”

The CCA agrees law enforcement needs help from citizens to contain problems related to Beach Week. It said it’s developed several strategies to compliment the work of county and state law enforcement agencies.

“The goal was to develop strategies and tactics to inhibit the over-the-top 2022 Beach Week shenanigans and confrontations during the upcoming 2023 season to protect Corolla’s well-earned reputation as the best family town in the (Outer Banks),” the release said.

One course of action is sending letters to high school principals, superintendents and school boards as well as leaders at private schools in “locations” that have been the largest source of high school visitors during Beach Week, warning them of stepped up measures to curb “Animal House” behavior.

CCA President Barbara Marzetti said the Washington, D.C. metro area has the highest number of recent high school graduates attending Beach Week.

“The key message is that Corolla is a great place for families to visit and a terrible place for wild, out-of-control partying that leads to confrontations with other residents, visitors, who then become fearful for their safety,” the release states. “This beyond-the-pale miscreant behavior could result in an early end to their Beach Week, significant financial penalties and a criminal record that could adversely impact their future. The hope is that this information will be shared with students and parents so that there is a clear understanding that gone-wild behavior will not be tolerated here.”

At the meeting in November, the CCA said it received input from the Sheriff’s Office, rental property managers and home owners’ associations on techniques for “mitigating the disorderly behavior.”

These included monitoring rentals to look for whether adults are involved to mounting community patrols, the release stated.

“None thought that looking the other way in favor of the rental dollar was a good idea,” the CAC said, referring to meeting participants. “The Corolla community has a clear bias to being pro-active in preserving a family-friendly environment in Corolla.”

One problem, the CCA said, is that some parents or other adults have an increasing disregard for the law and obligations concerning rental leases.

“N.C. law enforcement will continue their focus on wayward chaperones,” the release states. “Not only can this result in criminal charges against them for such crimes as aiding and abetting underage drinking but also early eviction from the rental property for not being present at the property, over-occupancy, property damage and the like.”