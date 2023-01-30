ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols – updates: Sixth Memphis police officer ‘relieved of duty’ after deadly beating video released

By Graeme Massie and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x11Mo_0kW2c6bf00

The Memphis Police Department announced a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was being put on administrative leave in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols .

Mr Hemphill’s attorney, Lee Gerald, confirmed to reporters that his client was the third officer at Nichols’ initial traffic stop.

“As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam,” Mr Gerald said in a statement. “He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”

Mr Nichols’s parents – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend Joe Biden ’s State of the Union address next week.

Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.

Mr Horsford said that he was hoping to also arrange a meeting between the president and Nichols’ family.

Nichols, 29, was pulled over for a traffic stop in Memphis on 7 January. He died three days later in hospital.

Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith – were fired by Memphis Police Department and charged with murder.

Footage of the fatal encounter was finally released on Friday, capturing Nichols being punched, kicked and beaten with batons.

However, the footage leaves some questions still unanswered including why the officers carried out a traffic stop on Nichols’ car in the first place.

Tina Moore
3d ago

all those that were standing around doing nothing to help Tyre Nichols, are even try to intervene to stop this should be charged with the death of Tyre as well, no one deserves this kinda treatment

