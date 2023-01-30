Rutgers is set to do battle tomorrow against Michigan State in a game that was originally slated for Jersey Mike's Arena but was moved to Madison Square Garden. Rutgers should still have a home court advantage as fans are expected to travel well over the bridge into New York City. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the first swinging in Michigan State's favor.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO