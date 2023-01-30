ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Rutgers vs Michigan State: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers is set to do battle tomorrow against Michigan State in a game that was originally slated for Jersey Mike's Arena but was moved to Madison Square Garden. Rutgers should still have a home court advantage as fans are expected to travel well over the bridge into New York City. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the first swinging in Michigan State's favor.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan hockey dominates Wisconsin, 6-2, as Steven Holtz makes his return

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan hockey team extended its winning streak to four games by dominating Wisconsin, 6-2, on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena. Five goals in the first 30 minutes built a comfortable lead for the Wolverines, who cruised through the third period to a series-opening win. Gavin Brindley scored twice and added two assists, while freshman phenom Adam Fantilli tallied four points (one goal, three assists).
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan hitting all the right notes Top247 WR/ATH I’Marion Stewart & family

Bolingbrook (Ill.) WR.ATH I'Marion Stewart stopped by the TMI studio recently to reflect upon his junior day visit to Michigan. After chatting with him at length we sat down with his mother Sequita Stewart to get her perspective on her son’s recruitment. She shared her thoughts on Jim Harbaugh, her son’s decision criteria, and much much more. Read the interview in its entirety below.
ANN ARBOR, MI

