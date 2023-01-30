Read full article on original website
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols' funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought back tears as she spoke lovingly of her son. “The only thing that’s keeping me going is that I truly believe that my son was sent here on assignment from God. And I guess now his assignment is done. He’s gone home,” she said, urging Congress to pass police reform. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches calling on lawmakers to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures.
BBC
Memphis gathers to mourn at Tyre Nichols' funeral
The family of Tyre Nichols will lay him to rest at a Memphis funeral on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by police. US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be among the crowds of mourners, at the invitation of Mr Nichols' family. The service at Mississippi Boulevard...
Tyre Nichols Funeral Updates: Service Filled With Tearful Tributes, Calls for Justice
Tyre Nichols was laid to rest during a funeral service Wednesday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee.
Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” said Dupree, adding that violence was against his brother’s nature. “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city. The service was delayed until...
Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother expected at Tyre Nichols funeral
Vice President Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by police officers at a traffic stop. His death has sparked a national outcry among officials and protests calling for police reform. The…
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
3 fire personnel are terminated and 2 other Memphis officers were placed on leave over Tyre Nichols’ deadly beating, officials say
CNN — Fallout from the deadly police beating of Black motorist Tyre Nichols now includes the firing of three Memphis Fire Department personnel, and an announcement that a total of seven police officers were placed on leave, as critics nationwide call for police reform. Two emergency medical technicians and...
Memphis cops reportedly gave Tyre Nichols 71 commands in 13 minutes: 'So far out of the norm'
A New York Times analysis of footage released by the city of Memphis revealed officers issued 71 commands for Tyre Nichols within 13 minutes, orders which were “often contradictory.”
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope...
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Vice President Harris will attend the funeral on Wednesday of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop. Harris will travel to Memphis for the services and was invited by Nichols’ family, the vice president’s office told The Hill. She will be joined by other Biden administration officials, including…
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports that video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is at odds with the initial police report from the Memphis officers involved.
Memphis councilman breaks down in tears over bodycam footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols: 'This wasn't supposed to happen'
In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Martavius Jones said the beating death of Tyre Nichols "cannot go unaddressed."
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
Ben Crump asks why officers couldn't 'see humanity in Tyre?'
Famed civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump asked why the Memphis police officers involved in the brutal assault of Tyre Nichols “couldn’t they see the humanity in Tyre.” Crump said there will be justice for Tyre Nichols. Feb. 1, 2023.
