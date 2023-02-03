Events and happenings: The Week of Jan. 30

Concert by candlelight

Resident can join an intimate evening of music by candlelight celebrating the jazz traditions of African American musicians on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Place, 3300 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

Come early for a coffee hour provided by Travelin' Tom's Coffee of Central Etowah Valley from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

The concert features Encore Artists Management's Atlanta Symphoria Orchestra Quartet: Felix Farrar, Violin; Tramaine Jones, Violin; Arthur Ross, Viola; Jared Cooper, Cello; and Saahara Glaudé, Announcer. They will perform select jazz works and premiering classical compositions by Douglas Hooker.

Tickets are $25 and available at https://bit.ly/3Y2fLbD .

Coffee with a cop at Starbucks

Woodlawn Starbucks, 1207 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, has offered to sponsor a Coffee-With-A-Cop event.

Resident can join their neighbors and the Cobb County Police Department to connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to the community. The event will be March 1 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Understanding financial aid options

Get help figuring out how to navigate financial aid for college at College Pathway: Financial Aid 101 with Marcus Hilliard of the Georgia Student Finance Commission.

The event will be Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE in Marietta. This session is designed for parents, teens and young adults planning to attend college and also current college students. Learn more about federal aid and state aid programs, types of loans, grants, scholarships, college saving plans and early awareness.

Register at https://bit.ly/financialaidfeb2023 .

Super Museum Sunday at Seven Springs Museum on Feb. 5

The Seven Springs Museum at the historic Bodiford House in Powder Springs is participating in Super Museum Sunday on Feb. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. joining institutions across the state.

Admission is free. For more information, visit sevenspringsmuseum.org .

Kennesaw to host annual Touch-A-Truck event

Kennesaw's Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police departments will return to Adams Park in Kennesaw for the annual Touch-A-Truck community event on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children can get up-close and personal with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Attendees can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this exhibition of transportation. There will numerous vehicles on display, along with a variety of children’s activities.

Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Parks & Recreation is still seeking unique vehicles for display. Interested parties can call 770-422-9714 or complete the interest form at https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/touchatruck/ .

To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog and view the Volunteer Opportunities under the “Special Events” tab.

In conjunction with Touch-A-Truck, the Parks & Recreation Department will also be hosting their annual Summer Camp Expo, an open-house style event for the community to learn about the summer camps available. Camp instructors will be on-site so attendees can meet them and learn more about the camps offered. Those who register on-site will be eligible to receive a 10% early bird discount on their registration. Parks & Recreation staff will also be available to discuss summer job opportunities.

For more information, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club to have Michael Todd speak on Feb. 6

The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will have Michael Todd, assistant vice president of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, speak on Feb. 6 at noon during its virtual meeting.

Todd will speak about ASCAP and how it collects licensing fees from users of music created by ASCAP members, then distributes them back to its members as royalties. ASCAP provided over $1.254 billion in royalties in 2021 to its over 850,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers. Todd will explain how the ever evolving way entertainment is consumed has affected those that create the music.

For more information or make a reservation for the meeting, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide one's name and email address so the Club can provide the access code to the event.

Marietta church providing free food to those in need on Feb. 7

The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, is partnering with There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need.

On Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., those in need can come to the church and follow signs through the church parking lot, park and come inside to register, then have a brief conversation and after that be directed back to one's car to pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks, a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a quart of milk and a box of cereal. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Marietta History Center Pop-In event is Feb. 18

The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pop-Ins provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. The February event is geared towards Black History Month.

For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org .

New traveling exhibit coming to Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have "Never Forget: An Introduction to the Holocaust" from KSU's Museum of History and Holocaust Education.

This new traveling exhibit opens Feb. 21 and runs through March 20.

The exhibition asks nine important questions, including: "What was Jewish life like before the Holocaust?" "What happened to the victims?" and "How did people fight back?" Never Forget features the story of one Holocaust victim, Norbert Friedman, who survived 11 camps and eventually immigrated to the U.S. after the Holocaust.

For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org .

Members Only Mixer is Feb. 21

The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have a Members Only Mixer on Feb. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Sponsors Zaxby's and Pie Bar will provide food for the evening.

The spring 2023 traveling exhibits are here. The second in the spring line up is "Never Forget: An Introduction to the Holocaust" from KSU's Museum of History and Holocaust Education.

For those interested in joining or renewing their MHC membership, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org/about-us/membership .

KSU Bailey School of Music to host Anthony McGill and the Pacifica Quartet

Kennesaw State University’s Bailey School of Music will host clarinetist Anthony McGill and the Pacifica Quartet on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. in the Morgan Concert Hall in the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center.

Purchase tickets online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35355/production/1121561?performanceId=11068830 or call Patron Services at 470-578-6650.

13th annual Marine Corp League Detachment No. 1311 Golf Tournament

The 13th annual Marine Corp League Detachment No. 1311 Golf Tournament will be May 8 at Cobblestone Golf Course, 4200 Nance Road in Acworth.

Proceeds from the event go to provide scholarships for local students who have demonstrated the ability to excel by working hard to achieve academic success. Over the past eight years, the Marine Corps League has provided over $80,000 in funds to the cause.

For more information, contact Craig Moore at 770-966-9409.

Closure of Whitewater Creek Entrance

The Whitewater Creek entrance road and parking lot in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is closed for visitor safety.

During a recent storm, rainfall caused erosion along the entrance road. The park is currently assessing the damage and developing a plan for repairs. The entrance will be closed until further notice. Pedestrians are also asked not to enter the park through this entrance.

Hiking trails in East Palisades remain open to visitors. The popularity of hiking trails in this unit combined with the closure of Whitewater Creek parking lot may cause congestion at Indian Trail. Please park in designated parking spaces to avoid ticketing or towing. Emergency access is a priority and all entrance roads must remain passable. During the closure, the park encourages visitors to explore other units along the 48 river miles of the park.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/chat .

Tickets on sale Feb. 3 for Tori Amos

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, announced that tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. for Tori Amos' Ocean to Ocean tour stop in Atlanta on June 23.

For ticket details, visit toriamos.com .

Heart Healthy Program is Feb. 1 at Switzer Library

Keep Your Heart Healthy, a presentation by Cobb UGA Extension, is Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Charles D. Switzer Library in downtown Marietta.

UGA Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Zoe Soltanmammedova will lead the program, which is organized in recognition of the American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women and National Wear Red Day. The Feb. 1 program aims to help attendees learn about leading a more heart healthy lifestyle, AHA recommendations to keep heart healthy and participate in a heart healthy recipe demonstration.

For more information, visit cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2320.​

Rain Garden Work Day is Feb. 2

The Cobb County Water System is calling for volunteers to help with the Wildlife and Rain Garden on Feb. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Water Quality Laboratory off Atlanta Road in Marietta.

This demonstration garden showcases ways one can transform their landscape into an urban/suburban sanctuary. The workday includes a quick site tour and orientation as well as basic garden training on how to install and maintain plantings.

For more information, contact Cobb County Water Steward Mike Kahle at water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org .

Bubble Wrap Art at Vinings Library

The Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings, will have Bubble Wrap Art on Feb. 2 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Bubble wrap printing is inspired by the abstract art of American painter Alma Thomas, an artist who loved to smile and to paint with bright colors. The event is for ages 5 to 9.

For more information, contact the Vinings Library Children's Department at 770-801-5330.

Children's Book Swap

Feb. 14 is International Book Giving Day.

The North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw, will have a Children's Book Swap. Participants can bring in a good condition children's book now through Feb. 11 in exchange for a participation ticket.

Books can be exchanged for tickets at the North Cobb Children's Desk the week of Feb. 13-18 for different books. There is a maximum of 5 books per family.

For more information, contact the library's Children's Desk at 770-801-5322.

Graphic Arts Class Series

The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have a Graphic Arts Class Series.

Participants can join special guest art educator Shannel Wheeler every other Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Community Room for a series of free classes on graphic design.

Feb. 4 will be Graphic Design Fundamentals.Feb. 18 will be Discover Design Careers.March 4 will be Brand versus Logo: What's the Difference?March 18 will be You Can With Canva.April 1 will be Let's Create: A Hands-on Creative Experience.

Stream Cleanup

The Cobb County Water System will have a Stream Cleanup on Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers can help clean Olley Creek and keep litter from reaching the Chattahoochee River. Trash bags, litter sticks, orange safety vests, gloves and data cards to record the collected debris will be provided.

For the stream cleanups, participants should wear clothes that can get wet and closed-toes shoes like tennis shoes or water shoes. If one has their own pair of rubber boots or waders, they can bring them.

To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stream-cleanup-tickets-143090847577 .

Valentine’s Day Paper Roses

The East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Adult Take Home Craft Kit: Valentine’s Day Paper Roses.

This take home kit will include all the materials one needs to create decorative Valentine’s Day roses from recycled items. Perfect for gift wrap or a bouquet for that special someone.

Available Feb. 6 until supplies run out. Supplies are limited to 25 recipients. First come, first served. One kit per person or family.

For more information, call 770-509-2730.

A Matter of Balance

The East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have A Matter of Balance on Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Matter of Balance is an 8-week structured group intervention that emphasizes practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling and increasing activity levels. Participants will learn to view falls and the fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals to increase their physical activity, learn how to alter their environment to reduce fall risk factors and exercise to increase strength and balance.

The workshop was specifically designed for older adults who are worried about falling, have experienced a fall previously, abstain from physical activities out of fear of falling and want to improve their strength, balance, and flexibility.

Registration is required. Class is limited to 12 participants. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3HecTBe .

For more information, call 770-509-2730.

MHC’s Collections Manager named Georgia Museum Professional of the Year

The Marietta History Center announced Christa McCay, MHC’s Collections Manager, has been awarded Museum Professional of the Year from the Georgia Association of Museums.

McCay holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Masters’ Degree in Heritage Preservation with an emphasis in Public History from Georgia State University. Over the past 18 years, her role has been to maintain, preserve and provide information on over 75,000 artifacts pertaining to the history of Marietta and Cobb County. She also serves as the historian for the Marietta City Cemetery.

She has served as a board member for the Georgia Association of Museums. She currently serves as the Georgia representative for the Southeastern Registrars Association and as Georgia’s representative for the Awards committee of the American Association of State and Local History. She recently has been selected to serve on the Programs committee of the Southeastern Museums Conference.

Take survey for Marietta's Consolidated Plan

The City of Marietta is an Entitlement Community that receives Community Development Block Grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development on a yearly basis.

Every five years, the city must develop a Consolidated Plan which serves as a planning document for the city and builds on a participatory process among citizens, organization, businesses and other stakeholders.

The Consolidated Plan helps set goals, priorities for funding and target areas within the city. CDBG funds can be used for a variety of activities, but must meet one of the following national objectives: assisting low and moderate-income households; elimination or preventing slums/blight; or responding to an urgent need.

Residents can take the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QTFLJMB .

Registration now open for 7th Annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle

The Marietta Police Athletic League invites the public to create a team and register today for the Lucky 7th Annual Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K Walk/Run.

This Peachtree Road Race Qualifier will take place March 18 at 8 a.m. on Marietta Square. A welcome and warm-up will be at 7:30 a.m.

Early registration is available now through Feb. 5 for just $35. Onsite registration will be available starting at 7 a.m. on race day and at Packet Pick-up on March 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community Center, 510 Lawrence Street in Marietta.

Proceeds will support Marietta PAL’s youth academic, sports and recreation programs. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Marietta/ShamrockShuffleMarietta .

Crafting Corner: Tie-Dyed Tissue Paper

The North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Crafting Corner: Tie-Dyed Tissue Paper on Jan. 31 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Participants can turn white tissue paper into brightly colored tie-dye art using simple folds and food coloring, then use this groovy paper to wrap small gifts or as a sun catcher. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .

Reclaim You: Re-entering the Workforce

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have Reclaim You: Re-entering the Workforce on Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants can join WorkSource Cobb as they provide development resources for one to be a success in entering or re-entering the workforce. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org .