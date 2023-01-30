ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The easy mistakes to avoid on your tax return as Martin Lewis issues warning

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvwFC_0kVwUPxD00

The deadline for submitting tax returns is fast approaching.

While those sending their returns to HMRC on paper have been able to relax since Halloween night, the bulk of digital filers are doomed to spend the days before 31 January with a cloud of calculations hanging over their heads.

Punishments for those who put it off too long can be crushing. Even those who need to file returns but have no tax to pay must submit theirs in time or face an initial £100 fine.

Fines are also handed out to those who file incorrect information, with a risk of prison in the most egregious instances.

During The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday, the latest episode of its 12th season, The Money Saving Expert urged Brits to not leave the form until the last minute because it could get delayed in HMRC backlog.

The deadline to submit the tax return for those who are self-employed or high earners is January 31 at 11.59pm.

Here, The Independent has covered the unfortunate mistakes taxpayers can easily make.

Remember the Child Benefit Charge

Taxpayers earning more than £50,000 per year who still receive Child Benefit will need to pay some or all of it back in tax – whether the benefit is given to themselves or a spouse.

They should be aware it needs to be included on a tax return as “High Income Child Benefit Charge”.

Register with HMRC in good time

HMRC must be informed well ahead of the deadline if you are self-employed or need to complete a self-assessment tax return in order to send your UTR (Unique Taxpayer Reference) in time.

It can take several weeks to receive your UTR from HMRC, so if you don’t have one, but will need to complete a tax return, apply online now .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTYFX_0kVwUPxD00

Filing late gives HMRC more time to make an inquiry

HMRC has the right to open an enquiry into any return within 12 months of it being filed. However, for returns filed after the 31 January deadline, HMRC has an extended deadline of one year and three months after the date of filing.

In a tax enquiry, HMRC will check in detail that the information on a tax return is correct and complete.

Be careful when declaring state pension

Those in receipt of a state pension must remember to include not the amount they actually receive in the tax year but their pension entitlement. This is 52 times the weekly amount.

Include/exclude expenses

There are complex rules governing which expenses you can deduct, and there are costly penalties for incorrect claims.

It is not HMRC’s responsibility to check through all your expenses, to work out which ones are valid and which are not. You need to be aware of the rules, and apply them to your tax return. HMRC lists some of the valid tax-deductible expenses here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13TTf8_0kVwUPxD00

Enclose supplementary pages

For additional income not covered by the main tax return, you will need to include supplementary pages. Additional information which may be relevant includes:

  • Lump sums or compensation payments from your employer, or foreign earnings not taxable in the UK
  • Taxable lump sums from overseas pension schemes
  • Certain employment deductions
  • A claim to age-related Married Couple’s Allowance
  • Other tax reliefs not found in the main part of your tax return
  • Stock dividends, non-qualifying distributions or close company loans written-off
  • Interest from gilts and other bonds and accrued income profits
  • Life insurance gains
  • Loss relief claims
  • Income from property

Signature and date

Paper returns must be signed and dated before submission. A photocopy will not be accepted. This is a simple mistake, but people do forget to sign their tax returns.

Check then check again

Looking over the figures repeatedly might just lead to a taxpayer noticing that their calculations do not add up.

Perhaps they are due to pay lots more tax this year, despite their income and outgoings being the same as last year.

Any deliberate wrongdoing can result in prosecution.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
Narcity

7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing

Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
AOL Corp

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
MarketRealist

Child Tax Credits Have Changed in 2023 — Here's What to Expect

In 2021, parents got a boost on their tax returns due to a temporary increase in the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Article continues below advertisement. But if you think you’ll get the extra credit...
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy