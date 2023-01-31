Powerball numbers 1/30/23: $606.6 million jackpot up for grabs

The winning numbers have been drawn for Monday night's Powerball jackpot worth $606.6 million.

The jackpot jumped to $606.6 million for Monday's big drawing after no one won over the weekend.

Even though nobody took the $572 million jackpot home on Saturday, some of those tickets were far from losers.

A ticket worth $1 million was sold right here in New York.

The odds of winning happen to be about one in 292.2 million, but the prize money can be all yours if you can match the five numbers drawn and, of course, the Powerball.

This jackpot total comes on the heels of a lucky player in Maine who recently won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot . That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game.

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

