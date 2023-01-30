Report: Liverpool 'Scrambling For Midfield Reinforcements' Before Transfer Window Closes

After Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup at Brighton on Sunday, a report has emerged saying that the club are 'scrambling for midfield reinforcements' prior to the closure of the January transfer window on Tuesday.

Despite an improved performance at the AMEX, the Reds were undone by a 92nd-minute winner from impressive Seagulls winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Over the past three matches, manager Jurgen Klopp has deployed a much more compact midfield of Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara which has led to a more resolute Liverpool rearguard.

It is widely acknowledged however that a midfield rebuild is needed at Anfield with players aging and James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract in the summer.

Klopp was adamant after the defeat on the south coast however that no further business would be done during this window but 90MIN suggest otherwise.

The outlet claims that Liverpool are 'scrambling for midfield reinforcements' and have even reached out to the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and PSG to check on availability of certain players.

A move now seems unlikely based on Klopp's post-match comments and also because Liverpool have eight midfielders currently fit and available to the German with only Arthur Melo missing.

Only a potential departure would therefore seemingly open up a space in the Reds squad but time is not on their side.

