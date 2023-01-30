Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Miami to address migrant crisis

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Mami to address migrant crisis 02:53

MIAMI - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas met with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and members of the Haitian American and Cuban American communities on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's new program for legal access to the United States from several countries.

The program allows up to 30 thousand migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba a month to come to the US to live and work. To qualify, migrants have to have a sponsor in the US and undergo screening and vetting.

They will have to pay for their flights to the country and will be eligible to work once they are approved.

Secretary Mayorkas said 1,700 people have already taken advantage of the program which will grant them a two year parole period in the U.S.

Additionally, more than 800 Nicaraguans, about 2,000 Haitians, and more than 4,700 Cubans have been approved for travel. It appears most people are applying from their native country.

South Florida has seen a large increase in migrants from Cuba and Haiti since the end of last year. The Biden administration hopes the programs will help stop the irregular spike in migration.

"We have seen too much tragedy in the oceans of the Atlantic. We have seen a loss of life, we have seen loved ones lose children and family members. It is not for people to take to the seas. We have provided a lawful and safe pathway for them to come here," said Mayorkas.

Florida, along with more than a dozen other states, have sued the Department of Homeland Security, calling the new program a violation of federal immigration law and an overreach of executive power.

Mayorkas called the lawsuit "incomprehensible" and said this program is a safe and legal solution to the issue problem.