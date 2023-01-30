ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Miami to address migrant crisis

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas met with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and members of the Haitian American and Cuban American communities on Monday to discuss the Biden administration's new program for legal access to the United States from several countries.

The program allows up to 30 thousand migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba a month to come to the US to live and work. To qualify, migrants have to have a sponsor in the US and undergo screening and vetting.

They will have to pay for their flights to the country and will be eligible to work once they are approved.

Secretary Mayorkas said 1,700 people have already taken advantage of the program which will grant them a two year parole period in the U.S.

Additionally, more than 800 Nicaraguans, about 2,000 Haitians, and more than 4,700 Cubans have been approved for travel. It appears most people are applying from their native country.

South Florida has seen a large increase in migrants from Cuba and Haiti since the end of last year. The Biden administration hopes the programs will help stop the irregular spike in migration.

"We have seen too much tragedy in the oceans of the Atlantic. We have seen a loss of life, we have seen loved ones lose children and family members. It is not for people to take to the seas. We have provided a lawful and safe pathway for them to come here," said Mayorkas.

Florida, along with more than a dozen other states, have sued the Department of Homeland Security, calling the new program a violation of federal immigration law and an overreach of executive power.

Mayorkas called the lawsuit "incomprehensible" and said this program is a safe and legal solution to the issue problem.

Jolly Roger
3d ago

Mayorkis, we need to put you on trial for high treason and being part of an organized criminal plan( RICO) to destroy our System of Justice and Immigration Laws ... !

Reply(1)
89
Kristie Noël
3d ago

let's do the math: 30,000 per month = 360,000 per year and that does not include the 12 plus kids they will all have...this country will become a third world over populated country..!

Reply(4)
51
johnny
3d ago

30,000 a month of Haitians, Cuban, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. That 120,000 a month that the moron in chief is illegally allowing into our country with most coming to Florida and specifically South Florida. These are mostly poor people with little or no abilities to be self reliant. They will drain government resources including the already taxed educational and healthcare systems.

Reply(1)
39
 

