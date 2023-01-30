ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump Or DeSantis? What New Polls Are Saying…

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gh9VN_0kVuX70L00

After officially kicking off his 2024 re-election campaign in front of a huge crowd in South Carolina over the weekend, former president Donald Trump also has a big lead over potential GOP candidates, in the most recent polls.

How big? 20 to 35 points depending on which you one pick, all over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is second, with nobody else even close.

"I don't much stock in any of these polls, 21 months out of the election" said Matt Locke, a host and Republican strategist, "You can make a poll say whatever it is you want it to say, depending on what the entity behind the poll wants. We've seen since the election in 2016 that these polls have been wildly inaccurate."

That is probably because most of the polls are conducted by liberal groups, who just might be pushing Trump, because they're more afraid of Ron DeSantis.

"All this is, is the mainstream media is trying to set a narrative" Locke told KTRH, "The left has nothing to run on. If you look at the economy, you look at inflation, the country is going to get worse over the next 21 months. You're going to see things happen that are gonna set the stage for what we're looking at in 21 months."

A stage that may or may not have, Ron DeSantis on it. In the meantime, it's Trump's to lose for 2024, although Republicans need a win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cefja_0kVuX70L00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy