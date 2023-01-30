Trump Or DeSantis? What New Polls Are Saying…

After officially kicking off his 2024 re-election campaign in front of a huge crowd in South Carolina over the weekend, former president Donald Trump also has a big lead over potential GOP candidates, in the most recent polls.

How big? 20 to 35 points depending on which you one pick, all over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is second, with nobody else even close.

"I don't much stock in any of these polls, 21 months out of the election" said Matt Locke, a host and Republican strategist, "You can make a poll say whatever it is you want it to say, depending on what the entity behind the poll wants. We've seen since the election in 2016 that these polls have been wildly inaccurate."

That is probably because most of the polls are conducted by liberal groups, who just might be pushing Trump, because they're more afraid of Ron DeSantis.

"All this is, is the mainstream media is trying to set a narrative" Locke told KTRH, "The left has nothing to run on. If you look at the economy, you look at inflation, the country is going to get worse over the next 21 months. You're going to see things happen that are gonna set the stage for what we're looking at in 21 months."

A stage that may or may not have, Ron DeSantis on it. In the meantime, it's Trump's to lose for 2024, although Republicans need a win.