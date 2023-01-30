ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

President Biden visits Baltimore to tout infrastructure law Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AFkhQ_0kVuKhp900

Heavy traffic expected as Biden visits Baltimore 01:56

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is visiting Baltimore Monday afternoon to discuss a major rail tunnel project funded by his administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel is the oldest tunnel in the Northeast Corridor, and according to the White House, it is the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey.

The tunnel is slated to be replaced with help from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation, which is expected to significantly increase the capacity, speed and efficiency of the tunnel.

Biden will be joined by Gov. Wes Moore, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Maryland DOT and Amtrak officials for the announcement.

The exact time and location of Biden's appearance has not been disclosed, but officials have warned of heavy traffic in Downtown Baltimore.

The B&P Tunnel Replacement Project

The tunnel's replacement will be named the Frederick Douglass Tunnel, after the famous abolitionist who escaped to his freedom from slavery by boarding a train in Baltimore.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $6 billion, of which Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding could contribute up to $4.7 billion.

The B&P Tunnel is currently a single point of failure, with no detours if it were to suddenly close. Federal officials said the tunnel's tight curvature and steep incline requires trains to significantly reduce speeds to 30 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UC27I_0kVuKhp900
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15, 2015. The tunnel is finally slated to be replaced with help from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation championed by Biden, and he plans to visit on Monday to talk about the massive investment. Patrick Semansky / AP

Those issues create chronic delays — more than 10% of weekday trains are delayed, and delays occur virtually every weekday.

The White House said when the project is complete, capacity of the tunnel is expected to nearly triple, and trains traveling through the tunnel will be able to go up to 110 miles per hour versus the current 30 miles per hour.

The new tunnel will have two tubes along an alignment with softer curves, new signaling systems and tracks, five new roadway and railroad bridges in the area surrounding the tunnel, and a new ADA-accessible West Baltimore MARC station.

Early work such as demolition, utility relocations and some track work is expected to start this year.

The program is expected to generate 30,000 jobs, including approximately 20,000 direct construction jobs, most of which do not require a college degree, according to the White House.

Amtrak is investing more than $50 million in local workforce development and community investments, which will include apprenticeship programs to ensure that local workers in West Baltimore can access those jobs.

As provided by the White House, Biden announced:

  • A project kickoff agreement has been signed by the State of Maryland and Amtrak, which includes a $450 million commitment from the state's transportation agency for the tunnel replacement project;
  • A project labor agreement has been signed between Amtrak and the Baltimore-DC Building and Construction Trades Council, which is a local affiliate of North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU), to cover the first phase of the project to ensure the project creates good-paying, union jobs; and,
  • An agreement is in place between Amtrak and NABTU that ensures Amtrak's large civil engineering construction projects controlled by Amtrak will be performed under union agreements. Those agreements will address points such as wages, benefits, working conditions, avoiding work disruption, and promoting diversity and veteran hiring in the construction trades.  With this agreement, Amtrak and NABTU will not face labor-related delays in the planning and contracting of major projects; contractors and subcontractors share Amtrak's commitment to paying fair wages and benefits; and, Amtrak and NABTU can move forward with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded projects with efficient labor-management relations.

Traffic congestion during President Biden's visit

While the exact time and place of Biden's appearance has not been made public, Baltimore City Department of Transportation encouraged motorists to be prepared to experience congestion in the downtown area on Monday.

Officials announced heavy traffic, delays, and parking restrictions will be expected between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

  • Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenry
  • Andre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas Street
  • McComas Street
  • I-95 South in Baltimore City
  • I-395
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard
  • Howard Street
  • North Avenue - Howard to Charles Streets
  • Maryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls Road
  • Trenton Street - Falls Road to Morton Street
  • Lafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street
  • 1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland Avenue

DOT stated that some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services may also be impacted on Monday, according to a release. For more information, visit  the MDOT MTA website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records

WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
WILMINGTON, DE
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire

Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
WILMINGTON, DE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Hunter Biden converted Delaware house with classified documents into home office

Hunter Biden apparently turned his father’s Wilmington, Del. mansion into a high-powered and possibly compromised home office, wheeling and dealing with some of the same nations whose names have turned up in classified documents recently discovered at the home, according to experts and leaked cellphone texts. Hunter Biden listed the idyllic Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even claiming he owned the three-bed, four-and-a-half-bath lakefront property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application. The home is also listed as his billing address for a personal credit card...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Hill

Republican governors call on Biden to delay implementation of clean water rule

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the Supreme Court rules this summer in a case pertaining to the Clean Water Act (CWA). In a letter, RGA members argued implementing the most recent revision would create new bureaucratic…
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy