CATS operators, negotiators reach tentative labor agreement to avoid bus drivers strike

Representatives of the Charlotte Area Transit System union and negotiators have come to a tentative agreement after months of negotiations, Channel 9 has learned.

Details of the agreement are not available. On Saturday, a vote will take place on a potential deal that would avert a bus driver strike.

CATS bus drivers voted to strike in early January after saying the relationship between themselves and the company was strained. They told Ch. 9′s Glenn Counts new management refuses to take care of their drivers. The ongoing disagreement has created tension between drivers and management.

Due to federal law, there was a 30-day cooling period before a strike could actually begin. CATS shared information on Twitter about what would happen if union bus drivers went on strike if a strike did happen.

Neither the SMART Union, which represents bus drivers and some other staffers, nor RATPDev, the third-party company that represents the city, have released the terms of the potential deal.

