Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Related
KQED
A Trip With Davey D Back to 1984, When Hip-Hop Was Still Undefined
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Dave “Davey D” Cook is a cornerstone of hip-hop culture. He currently co-hosts KPFA’s Hard Knock Radio and serves as...
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
KQED
The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World
This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. Before 8 Mile, before Scribble Jam and WorldStar, and before MTV and BET developed freestyle shows, there was the Hiero-Hobo battle. Pitting Saafir and his...
KQED
The Bay Area Was Hip-Hop Before There Was Hip-Hop
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. “People in the house, this is just for you/ A little rap to make you boogaloo”. —The Sugarhill Gang, 1979. Grandmaster Caz,...
KQED
Last Remaining Portion of Oakland's Largest Homeless Encampment Faces Eviction
On Friday, a federal district judge will decide whether evictions at one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people can proceed. The Wood Street Commons, home to upwards of 60 people, is the last remaining segment of a larger settlement that ran parallel to Wood Street in West Oakland, mostly under the Interstate 880 freeway. The expansive site at one time stretched for more than 25 city blocks with an estimated 300 people living there.
KQED
Migrant Women Will March With Flags of Resilience in SF’s Chinese New Year Parade
In preparation for her latest endeavor, Bay Area artist Christine Wong Yap had to brush up on her self-described “terrible” Spanish. She knew she was about to embark upon something ambitious: a trilingual community-based project that would push her to engage with strangers about the difficult subjects of mental health and migration. Over a year of extensive planning led to Yap’s How I Keep Looking Up, a public art action that centers 16 Chinese and Latinx migrant women’s resounding stories of struggle and hope.
KQED
A Layoff Spree At Bay Area Tech Companies
You’ve seen the news by now: tech companies are laying people off in droves. Nearly 60,000 people have been laid off from Bay Area-based tech companies since November 2022, according to the latest estimates from Layoffs.fyi, a website that has tracked tech layoffs since the start of the pandemic.
KQED
Ambrose Akinmusire Is Skipping the Grammys to Honor His Music Heroes
Oakland-born jazz trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire received the second Grammy nomination of his career in November. It was for Best Improvised Jazz Solo, with the song “Rounds (Live)” on Terri Lynne Carrington’s pivotal New Standards, Vol. 1. But Akinmusire won’t be in Los Angeles on Feb. 5 for...
KQED
East Palo Alto Searches for Storm Recovery Money, and a Long-Term Flooding Fix
East Palo Alto is dealing with the aftermath of January’s big storms, and residents living with the consequences of flooding want a long-term fix so it never happens again. On New Year’s Eve, a storm parked over the peninsula, drenching it with nearly 4 inches of rain, flooding Highway 101, downing trees and leaving thousands without power. In East Palo Alto, water spilled over San Francisquito Creek banks into a neighborhood on the western edge of the city.
KQED
'A Legacy of Slavery': For Domestic Workers, California's New Safety Guidelines Are Long Overdue, Say Advocates
In 2017, about a week after the massive Tubbs wildfire destroyed parts of Santa Rosa, house cleaner Socorro Diaz got a call from one of her clients. They asked her to work at their home, which was still standing next to incinerated buildings in the Fountaingrove neighborhood. When Diaz arrived,...
KQED
Why Sewage Flooded the Bay
An estimated 62 million gallons of sewage — or about 94 Olympic-sized swimming pools — spilled into the San Francisco Bay during the storms in late December and January. Those storms are now behind us, and officials say the water is now safe. But now is actually the perfect time to unpack what went wrong with our sewage system, and how we can better prepare our infrastructure for the next big storm.
KQED
Feds Grant Reprieve on Laguna Honda Patient Transfers Until May
Federal regulators have agreed to continue to hold off on patient discharges and transfers out of Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least May 19, 2023, San Francisco officials confirmed on Wednesday. The reprieve comes just one day ahead of when the pause on patient transfers was set...
Comments / 0