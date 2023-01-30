Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
WKBW-TV
Community continues to show up for Springville families after apartment fire
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members are still helping their neighbors in their time of need. About a week after a fire on North Buffalo Street, a Springville apartment complex is now boarded up. This fire forced at least 20 people from their homes. Investigators say a fire that...
Outpouring donations continue for the Liggans family
The Liggans family who lost five children in a tragic fire on Dartmouth Ave continue to receive an outpouring of community support.
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
Niagara County SPCA overflowing with dogs
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A local animal shelter put out a call for help on social media as it overflows with animals. On Tuesday, the Niagara County SPCA took to Facebook to share that the shelter is currently filled up with dogs. "Dogs in surgery recovery kennels. Dogs in...
Erie County Fair 12-day passes go on sale next week
This year's Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20.
Niagara SPCA is 'all filled up on dogs' and asking for help
According to the Niagara SPCA, it has been consistently full for the better part of two years and needs your help.
Man shot in Burger King parking lot
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the police department's confidential tip line -- (716) 847-2255.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Will Rochester’s emergency animal hospital return to 24-hour service?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been almost one year since Rochester’s only 24-hour emergency animal hospital reduced its hours. Will it return to 24-hour service?. As a dog mom herself, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam had to take her pup to the emergency vet late at night more than once. Thankfully, he turned out to be totally fine both times.
wnypapers.com
Free tax prep for Niagara County residents
Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Buffalo Kitchen Club Brings Elevated Nightlife & Weekend Brunch to Elmwood
The stretch of Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo between Utica and Bryant streets used to be a go-to for drinking and dining, but this part of the Elmwood Village has been through an identity crisis in recent years. Hopefully, that changes with the recent opening of Buffalo Kitchen Club. Owned and...
West Falls Center For The Arts making a difference with the gift of music
The building was a bakery for a couple of decades, but Carolyn & Bill Panzica sold their business, kept the building and transformed it into the non-profit West Falls Center for the Arts.
13 WHAM
Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Erie Co. plans emergency alert system to warn public of life-threatening storms
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced plans for an emergency alert system to alert the public of an approaching life-threatening storm.
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
Buffalo police investigating Tuesday night shooting
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday night near the 300 block of Amherst Street in Buffalo.
Lockport man accused of DWI, crashing into house
No one in either the vehicle or home was injured.
