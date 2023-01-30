Read full article on original website
Four killed in South African township shooting
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Three people were shot dead and another one died in a hospital after gunshots were fired in KwaMashu township, north of South Africa's Durban, police said on Wednesday.
BBC
Vienna murders: Four guilty of helping jihadist in terror attack
Four men have been given long jail sentences for being accomplices to murder in a deadly terror attack by a lone jihadist gunman in the heart of Austria's capital in November 2020. Kujtim Fejzulai went on the rampage in Vienna's busy nightlife area known as the Bermuda Triangle, shooting dead...
Gunmen kill eight at birthday party in S.Africa: police
Gunmen opened fire on a group of people celebrating a birthday at the weekend in a township in South Africa, killing eight and wounding three others, police said Monday. "The owner of the house was celebrating his birthday when two unknown gunmen entered the yard" on Sunday evening "and started shooting at the guests," police said in a statement.
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Georgia Woman Found Dead in Car Dealership Reportedly Killed by Hitman Hired By Ex-Boyfriend
A Georgia woman was allegedly killed at the order of an ex who is reportedly still on the loose. Courtney Owens, a 34-year-old woman who was found dead on December 9 inside the Snellville car dealership where she was employed, was shot by a man who was allegedly hired as a hitman by her ex-boyfriend and former business partner.
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested
A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas
A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
them.us
21-Year-Old Trans Woman Jael Burgos Is Killed in an Alleged Anti-Trans Mass Shooting
After two people were killed and three more wounded in a Chicago home invasion Monday, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out, saying she believes the attack was motivated by anti-transgender hate. On the afternoon of January 23, two people described as teens wearing ski masks and...
blavity.com
Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of 2 In North Carolina
A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after. The Charlotte Observer reports Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, has been in police custody since Jan. 1 for the murder of Yvette Walker, 32. According to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Jan. 10, he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks
A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BET
Woman Arrested A Second Time In Fatal Shooting Of Black Cowboy ‘Ouncie Mitchell’
The woman accused of fatally shooting Black cowboy Demetrius Allen, 27, in September was arrested by the U.S. Marshal in Houston, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Friday (Jan. 6). LaShawn Denise Bagley, 22, was charged with one count of domestic violence murder and nine counts of felony discharge...
Memphis police officer seemingly calls Tyre Nichols beating ‘fun’ in body cam clip
A Memphis police officer can be heard seemingly calling the beating of Tyre Nichols “fun” after the 29-year-old was left laying lifeless on the ground.Bodycam footage of the extensive attack was published last night (27 January), showing the extent of the attack.Nichols died in hospital on 10 Jan from his injuries.Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
ABC News
Man accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake for allegedly breaking into cars arrested for murder
Jason Lewis, the man accused of shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake outside his Washington, D.C., home earlier this month, has been charged with second-degree murder while armed, according to police. Blake was shot and killed after an alleged interaction with Lewis, who said he saw Blake appear to be "tampering with"...
