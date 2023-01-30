Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be sure to check road conditions before traveling in these areas. Visit the Arkansas Department of Transportation`s website Idrivearkansas.com for the latest road and traffic conditions. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Cleburne; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Fulton; Independence; Izard; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Lawrence; Marion; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Randolph; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Sharp; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern into central Arkansas. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Creek; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Sequoyah; Wagoner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Delaware; Mayes; Rogers; Tulsa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Edmunds, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Deuel; Edmunds; Hamlin; McPherson; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0