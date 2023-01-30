Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Day, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Day; Grant; Marshall; Roberts WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Edmunds, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Deuel; Edmunds; Hamlin; McPherson; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Comments / 0