weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wayne WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Erie, Genesee, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Oneida WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Livingston; Ontario; Wyoming WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Onondaga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Onondaga; Otsego; Southern Oneida; Sullivan WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.
