Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wayne WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Erie, Genesee, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

