PlayStation fans will soon be able to get in on the action with Dicey Dungeons, as the game will be released on February 6th. It was confirmed this week that Dicey Dungeons would finally be making its way over to PlayStation consoles as the game comes out next week. The indie title from Terry Cavanagh, Marlowe Dobbe, and Chipzel has been an indie hit on PC for a couple of years now, with occasional updates giving players more content. The PS4/PS5 version of the game will essentially be the most complete edition of the game, with all of the updates and patches included over time. You can see how the game will play in the latest trailer below before it comes out on February 6th.

2 DAYS AGO