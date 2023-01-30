Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
notebookcheck.net
Sony confirms PlayStation 5 production increase as it teases new 2023 games with 'Live from PS5' action ad
The PlayStation 5 stock shortage that fans have been experiencing since the console's launch will be resolved this year, confirmed Sony in a blog post celebrating the launch of its new "Live from PS5" ad series. "If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally," claimed Sony as it thanked players for their patience.
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
Digital Trends
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
Realism mod for Fallout 4 fixes its most unbelievable part: your ability to survive the intro
Finally, an intro that makes sense.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
IGN
WoW Patch 10.0.7 Details
We have gotten our first peek at what is in store for World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7. It's time to get excited for new retail content for all of you who have reached max-level. Return to the Forbidden Reach to delve into new objectives and bosses, and discover all new loot.
bleedingcool.com
Dicey Dungeons Confirms Early February Release For PlayStation
PlayStation fans will soon be able to get in on the action with Dicey Dungeons, as the game will be released on February 6th. It was confirmed this week that Dicey Dungeons would finally be making its way over to PlayStation consoles as the game comes out next week. The indie title from Terry Cavanagh, Marlowe Dobbe, and Chipzel has been an indie hit on PC for a couple of years now, with occasional updates giving players more content. The PS4/PS5 version of the game will essentially be the most complete edition of the game, with all of the updates and patches included over time. You can see how the game will play in the latest trailer below before it comes out on February 6th.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
