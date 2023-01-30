ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff Weighs In On The Future Of A 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

Hilary Duff is still open to a “ Lizzie McGuire ” revival following a previously unsuccessful attempt to bring back the Disney Channel series.

Duff, who currently stars in “ How I Met Your Father ,” recently spoke with “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen , who asked if she’d move forward with a revival if the series “could live up” to her vision.

“Of course,” Duff replied. “I am optimistic.”

A potential reboot of the “Lizzie McGuire” franchise has faced challenges in recent years.

Disney + announced in 2019 that there would be a new “Lizzie McGuire” series featuring Duff. But by the end of 2020, series creator Terri Minsky left the project and the potential series was off the table for Disney.

“We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her,” Duff wrote on Instagram in 2020 .

Prior to the series being put on hold, Duff had asked Disney to bring the reboot to Hulu, like other shows including “High Fidelity” and “Love, Victor.”

A Disney spokesperson in 2020 said it hoped to meet fans’ high expectations for new stories in the “Lizzie McGuire” world and would “hold off” on them if it didn’t meet them.

