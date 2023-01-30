ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Recap: Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024NnV_0kVpu1xd00

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Sunday's conference championship action as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII and the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers fall just short. Charles and Frank unpack the events of both games and start to look ahead towards what should be a clash of titans in the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes' ankle held it together just enough for him to throw for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Chiefs narrowly defeated Joe Burrow and the Bengals with a game-winning field goal coming off a disastrous roughing the passer penalty from defensive end Joseph Ossai. Charles and Frank discuss how impressive this game was for Mahomes, the controversy over the officiating and how tonight may have ignited the NFL's next classic playoff rivalry akin to Manning vs. Brady.

Earlier Sunday, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles steamrolled the 49ers and their rotating cast of pass-throwers following an early injury to quarterback Brock Purdy. The duo analyze what the loss means for the 49ers, what we learned about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles and how the injury to Brock Purdy could entirely shift the 49ers' offseason plans.

00:30 - Bengals @ Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes defeats Joe Burrow and the Bengals and a new rivalry is born

19:00 - 49ers' future: How Brock Purdy's injury could affect San Francisco's offseason

29:00 - Jalen Hurts and the Eagles cruise to an easy victory: but what did we learn about them that we can take into the Super Bowl?

38:00 - Early Super Bowl Preview: How do the well-balanced Eagles match up against the top-heavy Chiefs?

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy