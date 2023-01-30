What's A TV Acting Performance That's So Good, But Not Enough People Talk About It?

Related
27 People On Twitter Who Didn't Hold Back Their Feelings About Jonah Hill And Lauren London's New Rom-Com "You People"
"It was a beautiful film that tackled so many aspects — identity, culture, race, and yes relationships."
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
HBO's The Last Of Us Creators Explain Why They Made Big Changes To Bill And Frank's Story For TV
HBO's The Last of Us swiftly diverted from the video game for Bill and Frank's story, and the co-creators explained why they went that route.
EW.com
Jason Segel is totally down for a How I Met Your Father cameo: 'Those people changed my life'
Raise a glass: Jason Segel is down to bar-hop from MacLaren's Pub to Pemberton's Bar again. The actor starred as the goofy, affable, and overall nice guy Marshall Eriksen on the beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother for nine seasons. Now he has revealed that he'd be open to reprising the character for a cameo on its Hulu spin-off series, How I Met Your Father, if the opportunity presents itself. The reason? He loves the team behind it.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
17 Screenshots Of Men Who Think They're "Nice Guys" That Prove They Are The Furthest Thing From It
"I'm a nice guy who helps old people across the street. I'm also married and looking for discreet shenanigans."
19 People Who Got Roasted So Hard It's Going To Ruin Their Whole Damn 2023
These roasts are going to keep us warm all winter.
Why Ben Gazzara Was Never Seen on a ‘Frasier’ Episode: His Spectacularly Weird Request
'Frasier' offered legendary actor Ben Gazzara a role on one episode of the 'Cheers' spinoff. Had Gazzara not made this demand, they would've hired him.
‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and ‘Family Guy’ Renewed for Two More Seasons Each at Fox
Fox has ordered two more seasons of its staple animated comedies “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy,” continuing their long-time runs on Fox through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The renewals guarantee Seasons 14 and 15 for “Bob’s Burgers,” the 22nd and 23rd Seasons of “Family Guy” and the record-setting 35th and 36th Seasons for “The Simpsons,” extending its standing as the longest-running scripted series in television history. “With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on Fox, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, Fox...
Black People Who Grew Up Christian, Why Did You Become An Atheist Later In Life?
Get it off your chest.
EW.com
Three Women, Let the Right One In, American Gigolo canceled as Showtime merges with Paramount+
It's the end of the line for three Showtime series. On Monday, the premium cabler announced that it was canceling American Gigolo with Jon Bernthal and the Demián Bichir-led horror-drama Let the Right One In after one season apiece. Additionally, Three Women, which stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and Lola Kirke, and is based on the international bestselling book by Lisa Taddeo, will not be moving forward, despite previously finishing production.
Jennifer Connelly Explains Just Why Tom Cruise Deserves An Oscar Nomination For All His Hard Work On Top Gun: Maverick: ‘He’s Extraordinary’
Tom Cruise's co-star hopes he's nominated for an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick.
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film
The actor said he's "just waiting for the call" to star in the beloved film's reboot.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
dexerto.com
Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more
Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
"The Last Of Us" Episode 3 Features A Small Detail From Bill's Letter That Is So Good, But You Might've Missed It
The Last of Us Episode 3 delivered a heartbreaking and beautiful story about Bill and Frank that is made even better by the show's attention to detail and some hidden Easter eggs.
