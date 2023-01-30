ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's A TV Acting Performance That's So Good, But Not Enough People Talk About It?

By Nora Dominick
 2 days ago

There are a ton of outstanding TV performances out there and a lot of times those actors get a lot of praise, and even awards, for them.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

However, sometimes there's a TV acting performance that's so outstanding, but criminally underrated. Like, you can't believe more people don't talk about or haven't discovered yet.

Out of the entire This Is Us cast, I still think Susan Kelechi Watson's work as Beth deserved 100% more awards-season love.

NBC

Maybe you're like me and you could give a very lengthy presentation about why Melanie Scrofano in Wynonna Earp gave one of the most heart-wrenching and amazing TV performances and yet it's still underrated.

SYFY

Perhaps you think teen TV in general deserves more love because there are some phenomenal performances from actors on those shows. For example, how are we all not collectively bowing down to Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry for this moment in Ginny & Georgia Season 2?

Netflix

Maybe you think the Emmy Awards should've recognized Hailee Steinfeld for her portrayal of Emily Dickinson on Dickinson because it was some of the best acting you've ever seen.

Apple TV+

Heck, perhaps you just re-watched That '70s Show and, damn, Topher Grace was so funny and we just don't talk about it nearly enough.

Fox

So, tell us which underrated TV performance you love — and WHY — in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

