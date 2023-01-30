Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Sale closed in Oakland: $2.4 million for a three-bedroom home
A 1,312-square-foot house built in 1915 has changed hands. The historic property located in the 300 block of 63rd Street in Oakland was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $2,350,000, or $1,791 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, and a garage. It sits on a 5,144-square-foot lot.
The five most expensive reported home sales in Hayward the week of Jan. 23
A house in Hayward that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hayward in the past week. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $410.
The 10 most expensive homes that reported sold in Fremont the week of Jan. 23
A house in Fremont that sold for $3.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Fremont in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $843.
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million
A spacious house built in 1972 located in the 3600 block of Canelli Court in Pleasanton has a new owner. The 2,273-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $660 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Single-family house sells for $3.3 million in Monte Sereno
The spacious and recently built property located in the 17900 block of Rose Court in Monte Sereno was sold on Jan. 9, 2023. The $3,250,000 purchase price works out to $1,167 per square foot. The house built in 2015 has an interior space of 2,785 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,565-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Single family residence in San Jose sells for $1.8 million
The property located in the 4100 block of Pepper Tree Lane in San Jose was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $1,760,000 purchase price works out to $1,406 per square foot. The house built in 1950 has an interior space of 1,252 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 9,360-square-foot lot.
East Bay city opens small business grants for those hard hit by the pandemic
Small businesses in Antioch still struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can get some relief from new emergency funding that is now available. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced the launching of the $1 million grant program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), during a press conference Wednesday at City Hall.
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Jan. 23
A house in Pleasanton that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $658.
Fortinet widens Sunnyvale buying binge with Moose lodge building deal
SUNNYVALE — Fortinet has widened its Sunnyvale property shopping spree — which now tops $130 million — with its purchase of a Moose Lodge building near the tech company’s headquarters. The cybersecurity company’s latest real estate deal involves the purchase of Sunnyvale Moose Lodge 2049, according...
$1 billion real estate deal helps investors grab Bay Area apartments
DALY CITY — A mega-deal has enabled a veteran real estate firm to buy thousands of Daly City apartments, public records show. The apartments are located at multiple sites in the city, according to documents filed on Jan. 30 with the San Mateo County Recorder’s Office. Carmel Partners,...
Most Bay Area cities missed the deadline to submit their housing plans. New penalties could be in store.
A key plan to dramatically increase housing across the Bay Area fell flat this week as less than 15% of the region’s cities and counties met the state’s Tuesday cutoff to provide their homebuilding proposals. Blowing the deadline means they could soon miss out on crucial state funding...
A 1-foot-wide piece of land? A tiny banana-shaped parcel? They were almost part of Orinda’s housing plan.
A 1-foot-wide sliver of land sandwiched between a road and a backyard pool. A “vacant” site next to a water sanitation building. A handful of minuscule parcels—one of them shaped like a banana, another a triangle—tucked behind single-family homes. These were some of the most absurd...
tourcounsel.com
Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California
Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose
SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
Chinese real estate firm neglects San Jose historic church project
SAN JOSE — A China-based real estate firm has neglected to follow through on the preservation and revamp of a century-old downtown San Jose church, leaving city officials increasingly frustrated by the developer’s inaction. The project arose from a proposal by Chinese development firm Z&L Properties — whose...
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
