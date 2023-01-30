ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

Sale closed in Oakland: $2.4 million for a three-bedroom home

A 1,312-square-foot house built in 1915 has changed hands. The historic property located in the 300 block of 63rd Street in Oakland was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $2,350,000, or $1,791 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, and a garage. It sits on a 5,144-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home

A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million

A spacious house built in 1972 located in the 3600 block of Canelli Court in Pleasanton has a new owner. The 2,273-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $660 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
Single-family house sells for $3.3 million in Monte Sereno

The spacious and recently built property located in the 17900 block of Rose Court in Monte Sereno was sold on Jan. 9, 2023. The $3,250,000 purchase price works out to $1,167 per square foot. The house built in 2015 has an interior space of 2,785 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,565-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
MONTE SERENO, CA
Single family residence in San Jose sells for $1.8 million

The property located in the 4100 block of Pepper Tree Lane in San Jose was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $1,760,000 purchase price works out to $1,406 per square foot. The house built in 1950 has an interior space of 1,252 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 9,360-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
East Bay city opens small business grants for those hard hit by the pandemic

Small businesses in Antioch still struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can get some relief from new emergency funding that is now available. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced the launching of the $1 million grant program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), during a press conference Wednesday at City Hall.
ANTIOCH, CA
Fortinet widens Sunnyvale buying binge with Moose lodge building deal

SUNNYVALE — Fortinet has widened its Sunnyvale property shopping spree — which now tops $130 million — with its purchase of a Moose Lodge building near the tech company’s headquarters. The cybersecurity company’s latest real estate deal involves the purchase of Sunnyvale Moose Lodge 2049, according...
SUNNYVALE, CA
$1 billion real estate deal helps investors grab Bay Area apartments

DALY CITY — A mega-deal has enabled a veteran real estate firm to buy thousands of Daly City apartments, public records show. The apartments are located at multiple sites in the city, according to documents filed on Jan. 30 with the San Mateo County Recorder’s Office. Carmel Partners,...
DALY CITY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Arden Fair | Shopping mall in Sacramento, California

Arden Fair is a two-level regional shopping mall located on Arden Way in Sacramento, California, United States. It consists of over 165 tenants, encompassing over 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2) of retail space. It currently maintains the traditional chain anchors Macy's and JCPenney. It is operated by Macerich. Arden Fair...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

7 displaced in early morning fire at mobile home park in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A fire at a mobile home park in San Jose early Tuesday morning left seven residents displaced, according to the city's Fire Department.Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. to the fire reported at the Coyote Creek mobile home community in the 2500 block of Senter Road.No one was injured in the fire, which also prompted a response by PG&E and the American Red Cross.No other details about the fire were immediately available Tuesday morning.
SAN JOSE, CA
Chinese real estate firm neglects San Jose historic church project

SAN JOSE — A China-based real estate firm has neglected to follow through on the preservation and revamp of a century-old downtown San Jose church, leaving city officials increasingly frustrated by the developer’s inaction. The project arose from a proposal by Chinese development firm Z&L Properties — whose...
SAN JOSE, CA

