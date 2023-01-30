Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid on Friday, a day after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient...
NBC Miami
World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
NBC Miami
Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and More
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. Apple — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
NBC Miami
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC Miami
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation
"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
NBC Miami
Europe Is Set to Ramp Up Its Oil War Against Russia — and Markets Are Bracing for More Disruption
The European Union's ban on Russian oil product exports is slated to kick in on Feb. 5. The embargo will take effect exactly two months after the West took by far the most significant step to curtail fossil fuel export revenue funding Russia's war. It is thought that the EU's...
Comments / 0