ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Which Premier League team had the best January transfer window?

A lot of money was sent in the Premier League during the January transfer window. Here's how the 20 Premier League teams fared when spending all that money. Bournemouth spent more money than anyone was really expecting this January - particularly on deadline day when they brought in Hamed Traore and Illia Zabarnyi for around £40m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy