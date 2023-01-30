ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez recalled in a landslide

DOWNEY - In Downey’s first recall election in city history, Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez was successfully ousted from office by the voters of District 3. Early results from the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office showed Alvarez overwhelmingly behind in the polls, with over 2,900 (over 90%) votes for her removal.
DOWNEY, CA
Voice of OC

Santa Ana Council Members Denounce Police Union Recall Campaign Against Them

With a crowd gathered at the steps of City Hall, several elected Santa Ana officials on Monday described a “coercion and blackmail” problem at their local police union. The declarations were made under the threat of rain that cloudy morning, as two City Council members in attendance – Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan – currently face recall campaigns for supporting a December labor contract that went against the officer union’s pay-raise proposals.
SANTA ANA, CA
2UrbanGirls

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Metro plans mass expansion of digital billboards throughout South LA

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced plans to generate revenue by placing nearly 100 digital billboards throughout the Los Angeles area that critics find harmful to drivers. The agency’s transit communications and advertising program, approved last week by Metro’s board of directors, would bring digital signs to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2

Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was […] The post Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy