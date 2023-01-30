Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Orange School District Suspends Digital Library Over Book Concerns From Some Parents
Concerns of censorship are arising in the Orange Unified School District after the newly hired superintendent shut down a library app that some parents said contained books that were inappropriate for children. Superintendent Edward Velasquez announced Sunday the app, Sora, would temporarily shut down as district officials look into concerns...
thedowneypatriot.com
Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez recalled in a landslide
DOWNEY - In Downey’s first recall election in city history, Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez was successfully ousted from office by the voters of District 3. Early results from the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office showed Alvarez overwhelmingly behind in the polls, with over 2,900 (over 90%) votes for her removal.
Santa Ana Council Members Denounce Police Union Recall Campaign Against Them
With a crowd gathered at the steps of City Hall, several elected Santa Ana officials on Monday described a “coercion and blackmail” problem at their local police union. The declarations were made under the threat of rain that cloudy morning, as two City Council members in attendance – Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan – currently face recall campaigns for supporting a December labor contract that went against the officer union’s pay-raise proposals.
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
signalscv.com
County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
How Democratic, Republican lawmakers plan to tackle CA gun violence in wake of mass shootings
California already has roughly 100 gun laws on the books. These recent mass shootings have led people to ask whether they're working - and what more can be done?
Orange County Sees Its Biggest Election-Related Criminal Case in Years: 33 Felony Counts
It’s OC’s biggest election-related criminal case in years: 33 total felony charges against three people – including a former candidate for county supervisor – for allegedly submitting forged signatures to try to get a recall on the ballot against a Democrat councilwoman in Buena Park. County...
Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund
Natural gas prices are up all across the state. According to utility companies, its due to soaring global price increases. The post Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund appeared first on KYMA.
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
2urbangirls.com
Metro plans mass expansion of digital billboards throughout South LA
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced plans to generate revenue by placing nearly 100 digital billboards throughout the Los Angeles area that critics find harmful to drivers. The agency’s transit communications and advertising program, approved last week by Metro’s board of directors, would bring digital signs to...
laloyolan.com
California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries
California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
NBC Los Angeles
Bruce's Beach Officially Sold Back to LA County for $20 Million
The sale of Bruce’s Beach from the Bruce family to LA county becomes official Monday in a culmination of a victory won after a long fight to return the beach back to its owners. As this sale becomes official, critics say the Bruce’s had every right to do what...
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2
Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was […] The post Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
Crescenta Valley High School evacuated, but no threats found
Crescenta Valley High School was placed on lockdown then evacuated today following a report of an unauthorized person with a large duffel bag who failed to check in with school officials, but no suspicious people or items were found.
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
