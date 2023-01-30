ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of OC

What Are the Exact Plans for Orange County’s Next Mental Health Campus?

Orange County leaders have committed large sums of taxpayer resources to a proposed mental health and wellness campus run by a nonprofit group. The proposed Be Well campus in Irvine – and the first one that opened in Orange two years ago – come as people in OC and across California face major shortages in being able to access services for mental crises and substance treatment.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Students drown in campus fees

Between all the stress-inducing costs students face, Cal State Fullerton students are hit with numerous additional costs for their education— many of which feel extensive and unnecessary. According to CollegeCalc, CSUF is known to be one of the more affordable universities in California. Although tuition has not changed much...
FULLERTON, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
macaronikid.com

5 Reasons We Love February in Torrance

Happy February in Torrance! It's a month of celebrating the love of your life ... whether that be a partner, a child, or ... pizza. Read on for five ways we're having fun this month in Torrance. 1. Go crazy for the groundhog. Will he or won't he? Today is...
TORRANCE, CA
citywatchla.com

People Need Homes, And That Includes the Middle Class

THE DOCTOR IS IN - My experience in land use and transportation is as follows:. Los Angeles has city policies and working paradigms, which are metastasizing to suburban neighborhoods in L.A., Ventura, and Orange Counties that favor developers and real estate agents, and the wealthy, and leave the middle class in the dust.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
glendoracitynews.com

Tru Bowl Superfood Bar Glendora Grand Opening

The Glendora Chamber of Commerce was pleased to help Tru Bowl Superfood Bar Glendora with a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand opening. Tru Bowl Superfood Bar Glendora is the sixth location for the Tru Bowl franchise. The new Glendora location is owned by franchisee Lucy Manalo, also an Art Teacher at Glendora High School, & her husband Erwin. Lucy and her family learned about Tru Bowl after Lucy experienced an illness and was out of work for several months. Wanting to eat healthier, the family loved the Tru Bowl product and decided to purchase a franchise and bring it to Glendora. Tru Bowl’s menu includes Açaí Bowls, Raw Blends, Refreshers, Juices, Protein Drinks, Coffees, and more.
GLENDORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy