The Glendora Chamber of Commerce was pleased to help Tru Bowl Superfood Bar Glendora with a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand opening. Tru Bowl Superfood Bar Glendora is the sixth location for the Tru Bowl franchise. The new Glendora location is owned by franchisee Lucy Manalo, also an Art Teacher at Glendora High School, & her husband Erwin. Lucy and her family learned about Tru Bowl after Lucy experienced an illness and was out of work for several months. Wanting to eat healthier, the family loved the Tru Bowl product and decided to purchase a franchise and bring it to Glendora. Tru Bowl’s menu includes Açaí Bowls, Raw Blends, Refreshers, Juices, Protein Drinks, Coffees, and more.

GLENDORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO