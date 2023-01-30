Read full article on original website
Related
theregistrysocal.com
USC Plans 220,000 SQFT Research Facility at Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles
The University of Southern California is planning to add a new research facility to its Health Sciences Campus. According to planning documents recently filed with the City of Los Angeles, the university is planning a 220,000 square foot building that would be known as the Discovery and Translational Hub. The...
Orange School District Suspends Digital Library Over Book Concerns From Some Parents
Concerns of censorship are arising in the Orange Unified School District after the newly hired superintendent shut down a library app that some parents said contained books that were inappropriate for children. Superintendent Edward Velasquez announced Sunday the app, Sora, would temporarily shut down as district officials look into concerns...
What Are the Exact Plans for Orange County’s Next Mental Health Campus?
Orange County leaders have committed large sums of taxpayer resources to a proposed mental health and wellness campus run by a nonprofit group. The proposed Be Well campus in Irvine – and the first one that opened in Orange two years ago – come as people in OC and across California face major shortages in being able to access services for mental crises and substance treatment.
dailytitan.com
Students drown in campus fees
Between all the stress-inducing costs students face, Cal State Fullerton students are hit with numerous additional costs for their education— many of which feel extensive and unnecessary. According to CollegeCalc, CSUF is known to be one of the more affordable universities in California. Although tuition has not changed much...
foxla.com
Great Dane at risk of being euthanized gives birth one day after being rescued
LOS ANGELES - An animal adoption center saved a Great Dane who was at-risk of being euthanized. The next morning the dog gave birth to six puppies. The four-day-old puppies are so tiny they fit in the palm of your hand. Little pink noses and paws, eyes not even open yet, wiggle their way to mama’s milk.
Adopted! Dog that spent more than 450 days in West LA shelter finally has forever home
A dog who spent some 15 months at a Los Angeles shelter has finally been adopted after extraordinary efforts to find him a permanent home.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more stores, several in LA County
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States — including several in Southern California — as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
macaronikid.com
5 Reasons We Love February in Torrance
Happy February in Torrance! It's a month of celebrating the love of your life ... whether that be a partner, a child, or ... pizza. Read on for five ways we're having fun this month in Torrance. 1. Go crazy for the groundhog. Will he or won't he? Today is...
nrn.com
Slapfish founder Andrew Gruel starts over again with another restaurant
Chef Andrew Gruel and his wife Lauren have finally opened Calico Fish House, the pair announced on Wednesday. The concept, which was announced in July when Gruel chose to sell his original restaurant chain Slapfish to private equity and leave the company, is full-service, a first for Gruel. “Calico is...
citywatchla.com
People Need Homes, And That Includes the Middle Class
THE DOCTOR IS IN - My experience in land use and transportation is as follows:. Los Angeles has city policies and working paradigms, which are metastasizing to suburban neighborhoods in L.A., Ventura, and Orange Counties that favor developers and real estate agents, and the wealthy, and leave the middle class in the dust.
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for romantic restaurants? California has 13 of the nation’s best, OpenTable says
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you may be searching for the most romantic restaurant for the evening. OpenTable pulled together a list featuring the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” just in time for the upcoming holiday. It features a steakhouse in New York...
Study reveals the cost of crime in the U.S.; 6 SoCal cities ranked among the safest nationwide
A new study from Money Geek revealed the economic toll crime has had on multiple cities nationwide. Due to their low crime cost per capita, six California cities were ranked among the safest cities in America. Those cities were Sunnyvale, West Covina, Jurupa Valley, El Monte, Rancho Cucamonga and Glendale. Researchers determined that the lower […]
glendoracitynews.com
Tru Bowl Superfood Bar Glendora Grand Opening
The Glendora Chamber of Commerce was pleased to help Tru Bowl Superfood Bar Glendora with a ribbon cutting to celebrate its grand opening. Tru Bowl Superfood Bar Glendora is the sixth location for the Tru Bowl franchise. The new Glendora location is owned by franchisee Lucy Manalo, also an Art Teacher at Glendora High School, & her husband Erwin. Lucy and her family learned about Tru Bowl after Lucy experienced an illness and was out of work for several months. Wanting to eat healthier, the family loved the Tru Bowl product and decided to purchase a franchise and bring it to Glendora. Tru Bowl’s menu includes Açaí Bowls, Raw Blends, Refreshers, Juices, Protein Drinks, Coffees, and more.
Southern California Is Very Chilly (Again). Here’s How To Keep Heat From Leaking Out Of Your Home
From turning your fan directions to putting caulking over cracks, we have you covered.
newportbeachindy.com
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
Comments / 0