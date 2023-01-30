Read full article on original website
East Bay fatal crash in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4, CHP says
There was a fatal accident involving three cars in Martinez early Wednesday morning on Westbound Highway 4, according to CHP.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple drivers suffer 'blown-out tires' in Hercules: CHP
HERCULES, Calif. - Several drivers in Hercules were likely not too happy on Wednesday morning when their cars got flat tires. The California Highway Patrol reported that just before 5 a.m., "multiple vehicles" suffered blown-out tires on Interstate Highway 80 west of Willow Avenue. The cause? Several boxes and large,...
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
One dead in three-vehicle crash on SR-4 near Martinez
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after two SUVs collided with a disabled vehicle on State Route 4, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:17 a.m., CHP was informed of a three-vehicle crash on the westbound side of SR-4, just east of Pine Street. CHP says a Ford hatchback with one […]
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. One person died during the crash. KTVU...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported on Interstate 580 Near Castro Valley
On the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 580 near Castro Valley in Alameda County. The pedestrian crash occurred shortly after 5:10 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at the northbound Interstate 238 connector in Ashland, according to investigators.
ksro.com
Teenager Remains Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Car in Santa Rosa
A 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after getting hit by a car in Santa Rosa. Atticus Pearson is being treated at a hospital in Oakland. He has not opened his eyes since being hit while walking to Spring Lake Middle School on the morning of January 19th. He suffered major head injuries and a broken pelvis. Pearson underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to alleviate brain swelling, and is on a breathing tube. His parents remain at his bedside.
SFist
Six Collisions Lead to 19-Car Pileup and Traffic Mess on Southbound 101 In SF
A traffic nightmare unfolded on southbound 101 in San Francisco Wednesday morning following an initial collision that snowballed into multiple collisions and a 19-car pileup. An alert went out from the SF Department of Emergency Management to avoid southbound 101 south of the Cesar Chavez offramp at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, but by that point, traffic was already at a standstill. As Bay Area News Group reports, the first report of the incident came in at 6:49 a.m., though the cause of the initial crash is not clear.
Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay
A jackknifed big rig in Richmond that caused a fuel spill and a crash between seven cars and a big rig in Vacaville created traffic issues on westbound I-80.
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco tenants displaced by fire, then victimized by looters
SAN FRANCISCO - The tenants of a San Francisco of a Victorian house with multi-units feel they've been victimized twice. They said they were forced out of their home by fire. Then, thieves looted their homes multiple times. The tenants say the thefts after the fire was preventable. Belongings destroyed...
KTVU FOX 2
Police captain involved in OPD saga placed on leave from park district
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay Regional Park Police captain – who left the Oakland Police Department after one of his sergeants was involved in two investigations – is now on paid administrative leave. In an email on Tuesday, park spokeswoman Jen Vanya confirmed that Wilson Lau was...
Child taken to hospital after attacked by mountain lion in San Mateo County, authorities say
"I asked them if they were okay.... They said everybody's fine," said a neighbor, who describes getting to the scene only moments later.
marinlocalnews.com
Pages From The Past: That’s one big Novato egg
– The Popular Mechanic advertises what it is pleased to call the largest hen egg in the world, but that magazine failed to reckon with Novato. Last week a hen owned by Mrs. E. R. Davis laid an egg measuring 7×8 inches. This is not quite as large as the one reported from Sebastopol but is bigger than that claimed by the Popular Mechanic as being a world beater. Novato is noted for its large eggs, but modesty prevents the owners from letting the world know it.
Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident. "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of...
KTVU FOX 2
Benicia bridge used for school crossing damaged beyond repair
BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia has been closed and will likely be torn down because of safety concerns, according to police. The bridge that crosses over Military West near Mary Farmar Elementary School was deemed unsafe Tuesday morning, police said. Photos show a portion of the bridge...
sfstandard.com
SF Man’s Car Broken Into While He Sat Inside it. And Again in Front of TV Crew
Tyson Wrensch knew car break-ins were an issue in Oakland, but he never thought his car would be broken into while he was sitting in it. What’s more, he didn’t think it would be broken into again just days later—in the very same parking lot as the first time—as TV crews interviewed him about the first break-in.
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
ksro.com
Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend; One Leaves Two Dead in Santa Rosa
Sonoma County has had five structure fires since Friday, leaving two people dead and a dozen others without homes to return to. There were house fires in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and one in the Hessel area near Sebastopol. Two people were killed in that fire on Sunday morning, identified Monday as 51-year-old Antonio Harless, and 46-year-old Jennifer Coulter. A vacant warehouse in Santa Rosa also caught fire late Saturday night. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of several of the fires.
Police find body of missing 18-year-old San Francisco man in Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO – The body of an 18-year-old San Francisco man who went missing earlier this month has been found, police said.According to officers, Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his home on the 900 block of Sutter Street around 2:30 p.m. on January 6. On January 12, police issued a statement asking for the public's assistance in searching for Maltzman.On Tuesday, police said Maltzman's body was found in the city's Bayview District on January 23. Additional information about the incident was not immediately available. Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.Anyone with information about Maltzman's disappearance is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".
