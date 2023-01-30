MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980.

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO