Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Nexus
For your next playlist: Overlooked albums from 2022
While some fantastic albums released in 2022, like FKA twigs’ “CAPRISONGS” or Big Thief’s “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” received the attention and praise they deserved, there were other 2022 album releases that simply flew under the radar last year. “Radiator”...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Parade
75 Best Foot-tapping, Hand-raising Gospel Songs
Rooted in the rich tradition of African-American spirituals.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Karda Estra reimagine 2006 album The Age Of Science And Enlightenment
UK proggers Karda Estra release expanded and remastered edition of The Age Of Science And Enlightenment in March
Tom Verlaine: a guitar antihero whose sensibility was more classical than Clapton
As a guitarist, Tom Verlaine was a player whose unhinged vibrato, sweeping volume swells, splintered harmonics, cool noir ambience, and, most crucially, his discursively elegant lyricism, emerged in the mid-1970s as a moody antidote to the macho guitar heroism of that era. And for a certain kind of guitarist – like me – he was a fountainhead for an entirely new era to come.
UC Daily Campus
Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ is a fun yet moving story on self-love
Sam Smith’s “Gloria” is a brief but personal look into their life and journey of self-growth over their career. Coming in at 33 minutes, the album is rather short, but contains a lot of substance that highlights Smith’s most powerful qualities as a singer, songwriter and producer. Their strong falsetto and immaculate vocal range invoke strong feelings in me as a listener, but Smith has always been good at that.
Stereogum
Steve Lacy Breaks Down “Bad Habit” On CBS Mornings
Steve Lacy scored his first #1 hit last year with “Bad Habit.” The track picked up a number of Grammy nominations, including for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Lacy was featured on CBS Mornings in the lead-up to this weekend’s award ceremony, and he talked about how the track came to be.
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
Tracks of the Week: eight new songs to make the world a better place
Including The Answer, Mudhoney, Demob Happy, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs and more
The 10 best Sleep Token songs
Sublime pop melodies, juddering tech metal and sexy bass drops: these are the best songs by metal's new favourite enigmatic band, Sleep Token
Watch Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett trip on mushrooms for the very first time in this historic student film from 1966
Syd Barrett wanders across Cambridge's Gog Magog Hills while embarking on his first psychedelic experience in this student film from the 1960s
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, And More Tapped As Spotify’s R&B Artists To Watch
Spotify has unveiled its inaugural class of R&B Artists To Watch. The coveted list consists of Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, Q, RAAHiiM, Fana Hues, DESTIN CONRAD, Dylan Sinclair, LAYA, and JVCK JAMES. The roster of thriving stars dominated R&B this year and will additionally be featured in Spotify’s newest playlist, R&B Rising, designed for emerging artists. “Being a Spotify Artist to Watch is so so so delicious to my soul, and very very exciting,” Jones, 25, exclusively shared with VIBE. “I feel like I have wanted these types of acknowledgments for a long time, and who better than to tell...
Guitar World Magazine
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like after you've drilled dozens of holes in it
Bernth Brodträger continues his six-string killing spree in his latest video, in which he showcases his newest mesmerizing composition, Airflow. Guitar YouTuber extraordinaire Bernth Brodträger appears to be on an acoustic guitar killing spree as of late, after first filling up an acoustic guitar with water back in October, and more recently, inserting actual fireworks into an Ibanez strummer.
Fragments - Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
The official story surrounding Time Out of Mind goes something like this: Bob Dylan, stricken by the death of Jerry Garcia and sensing a hellhound on his own trail, turned to his beloved old blues records to exorcise the quickening dread he felt upon realizing that the bell also tolls for Zimmerman. Dylan, who was only 55 at the time, read his resulting lyrics to producer Daniel Lanois, who was stunned by their unearthly power, and the pair headed into the studio to fashion a record falling somewhere between a seance and a last will and testament.
The 30 Best Grunge Albums of All Time
The music world experienced one of its periodic resets in the early 1990s, when a curiously named phenomenon soon to be known as Grunge wiped clean the slate of popular trends and ushered in a thrilling few years of intense creativity and reinvention. Just as the original rock 'n' roll...
Guitar World Magazine
How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music
No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
Comments / 0