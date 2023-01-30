ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Welcome our New Assistant Principal, Mrs. Ruiz-Flores

Anaheim High School welcomes Mrs. Ruiz-Flores, the new assistant principal for our current 11th graders. She was born and raised in Nicaragua, in Central America. Before becoming an administrator, she was a high school counselor for over 20 years. She received her Bachelors and Master’s degree in counseling, then she attended Cal State Fullerton to do her administrative credential.
ANAHEIM, CA
Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez recalled in a landslide

DOWNEY - In Downey’s first recall election in city history, Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez was successfully ousted from office by the voters of District 3. Early results from the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office showed Alvarez overwhelmingly behind in the polls, with over 2,900 (over 90%) votes for her removal.
DOWNEY, CA
Irvine Raises Great Park Bond Debt Ceiling

Irvine’s Great Park has a new max bond budget of $2 billion after city council members unanimously approved the increased budget last Tuesday. The increase will not create a tax increase for residents of the Great Park neighborhoods, who already pay a special Mello-Roos property tax that goes toward building their neighborhood infrastructure and a host of proposed projects at the park.
IRVINE, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Ana police union in City Council recall effort — again

Recall elections are becoming more and more a part of California's political landscape. The latest one is in Orange County, where Santa Ana’s powerful police union is filing to oust a couple of progressive members of the City Council, something they've done in the past successfully. The targeted council members, Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan, held a press conference today outside City Hall to denounce the recall effort. Lopez said of union head Jerry Serrano’s motives: “It is nothing short of coercion and blackmail to ensure he has someone on that dais who will do what he wants.”
SANTA ANA, CA
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. honored as Big West Player of the Week

Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball junior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. earned his second Big West Player of the Week Monday following his performances in the Titans’ wins against UC Irvine and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Wrightsell Jr. had previously won the award on Nov. 21 after the...
Big West awards Una Jovanovic Player of the Week

Cal State Fullerton women’s basketball guard Una Jovanovic was announced Big West Player of the Week on Monday for her stellar performance in the Titans’ wins against UC Irvine and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. This is her second Player of the Week this season, having also earned...
FULLERTON, CA
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA
County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Founding fathers found in Torrance

Okay, there were some tech issues and so forth on opening night, but the large and mostly amateur cast that staged the musical “1776” pulled it off. And quite well, actually. We’re talking about the 1969 work with music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by...
TORRANCE, CA

