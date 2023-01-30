Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
aenews.org
Welcome our New Assistant Principal, Mrs. Ruiz-Flores
Anaheim High School welcomes Mrs. Ruiz-Flores, the new assistant principal for our current 11th graders. She was born and raised in Nicaragua, in Central America. Before becoming an administrator, she was a high school counselor for over 20 years. She received her Bachelors and Master’s degree in counseling, then she attended Cal State Fullerton to do her administrative credential.
thedowneypatriot.com
Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez recalled in a landslide
DOWNEY - In Downey’s first recall election in city history, Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez was successfully ousted from office by the voters of District 3. Early results from the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office showed Alvarez overwhelmingly behind in the polls, with over 2,900 (over 90%) votes for her removal.
Orange School District Suspends Digital Library Over Book Concerns From Some Parents
Concerns of censorship are arising in the Orange Unified School District after the newly hired superintendent shut down a library app that some parents said contained books that were inappropriate for children. Superintendent Edward Velasquez announced Sunday the app, Sora, would temporarily shut down as district officials look into concerns...
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
James Beard Foundation Names 2 O.C. Chefs as Semifinalists
Chefs Michael Reed of Anaheim's Poppy & Seed and Carlos Salgado of Costa Mesa's Taco Maria made the exclusive list announced last week. The post James Beard Foundation Names 2 O.C. Chefs as Semifinalists appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Irvine Raises Great Park Bond Debt Ceiling
Irvine’s Great Park has a new max bond budget of $2 billion after city council members unanimously approved the increased budget last Tuesday. The increase will not create a tax increase for residents of the Great Park neighborhoods, who already pay a special Mello-Roos property tax that goes toward building their neighborhood infrastructure and a host of proposed projects at the park.
Class of 2023 LB/WR Wyatt Mosier Commits to UCLA Football as PWO
The Bruins' latest walk-on commit could be moving to running back when he gets to Westwood ahead of the 2023 season.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
foxla.com
FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing
LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kcrw.com
Santa Ana police union in City Council recall effort — again
Recall elections are becoming more and more a part of California's political landscape. The latest one is in Orange County, where Santa Ana’s powerful police union is filing to oust a couple of progressive members of the City Council, something they've done in the past successfully. The targeted council members, Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan, held a press conference today outside City Hall to denounce the recall effort. Lopez said of union head Jerry Serrano’s motives: “It is nothing short of coercion and blackmail to ensure he has someone on that dais who will do what he wants.”
dailytitan.com
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. honored as Big West Player of the Week
Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball junior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. earned his second Big West Player of the Week Monday following his performances in the Titans’ wins against UC Irvine and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Wrightsell Jr. had previously won the award on Nov. 21 after the...
dailytitan.com
Big West awards Una Jovanovic Player of the Week
Cal State Fullerton women’s basketball guard Una Jovanovic was announced Big West Player of the Week on Monday for her stellar performance in the Titans’ wins against UC Irvine and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. This is her second Player of the Week this season, having also earned...
publicceo.com
Long Beach establishes Field Command Center in response to homelessness emergency
The City of Long Beach established a Field Command Center in an effort to provide immediate and critical support and resources in the City’s homelessness emergency response. The Field Command Center will serve as a location for the City’s Interdepartmental Team to further coordinate planning and services for the downtown area.
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
signalscv.com
County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
spectrumnews1.com
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund
Natural gas prices are up all across the state. According to utility companies, its due to soaring global price increases. The post Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund appeared first on KYMA.
easyreadernews.com
Founding fathers found in Torrance
Okay, there were some tech issues and so forth on opening night, but the large and mostly amateur cast that staged the musical “1776” pulled it off. And quite well, actually. We’re talking about the 1969 work with music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by...
