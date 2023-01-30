ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

New Lesbian Bar, Ruby Fruit, to Open in L.A.

In a bad news–good news development, a popular bar and restaurant in Los Angeles is closing, but a new lesbian bar will occupy its space, giving L.A. its first ongoing lesbian establishment since 2017. Eszett, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood and specializing in natural wines and unusual cuisine,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelawaits.com

This California Natural Wonder Could Be The Next U.S. National Monument — How You Can Visit Now

Nestled alongside the popular Joshua Tree National Park, a massive swath of land stretching from just east of Palm Springs in the Coachella Valley nearly to the Arizona border is under study to become America’s newest national monument. A coalition of environmental groups hopes the designation will protect native species, indigenous heritage sites, and the raw beauty of these desert landscapes for generations to come. If successful, the Chuckwalla National Monument will become a place visitors to the California desert will have on their list of must-see sights.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailytitan.com

Students drown in campus fees

Between all the stress-inducing costs students face, Cal State Fullerton students are hit with numerous additional costs for their education— many of which feel extensive and unnecessary. According to CollegeCalc, CSUF is known to be one of the more affordable universities in California. Although tuition has not changed much...
FULLERTON, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
4newsplus.com

The Ranch Steakhouse Opens In Phelan

Is there room for another ranch in Phelan? How about one that serves up a 14-ounce Ribeye or a Filet Mignon? You bet there is! The Ranch Steakhouse in historic downtown Phelan will soon open for your breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail desires. Starting with breakfast and lunch, the doors will swing open at 7:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until 2:00 pm. The Ranch Steakhouse will be open for dinner Sunday Evening, February 12, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day! The Ranch is located at 4264 Phelan Road (formerly the home of Arturo’s Bar and Grill) in Phelan.
PHELAN, CA
QSR magazine

Pizza Factory Opens in Riverside, California

Pizza Factory adds another California location to its impressive West Coast footprint, with a new restaurant opening in Riverside on January 26. Owned by multi-brand operators, Larry Yanez and Jesus Martinez, this is the first of five Pizza Factory locations the duo plans to open. The new restaurant is conveniently located at 20641 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside CA at the Meridian Park Retail Center.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Debra Blackwell

The Heart of Texas Opens A Home in Moreno Valley

Texas Roadhouse, located at 22690 Centerpoint Drive, is opening its doors on January 30th at 3:00 pm. This highly anticipated eatery has been teasing our palettes for far too long as Moreno Valley has only been able to watch its build and wait for the mouth-watering to be at our fingertips as customers walk through doors.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February

If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
The Associated Press

Cougar studied by biologists found dead on LA-area freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California mountain lion studied by the National Park Service was killed after a likely vehicle strike earlier this month on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, officials said. The radio-collared cougar known as P-81 was found dead along the route near Point Mugu on Jan. 22, the park service said on Twitter. A necropsy will confirm the 4-year-old male died as a result of being hit by a car. The park service says at least 34 mountain lions have been killed by vehicles since 2002 within its study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills and Verdugo mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA

