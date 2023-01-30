Read full article on original website
Photo Of The Day By Paul Laurenza
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Ghost Trees” by Paul Laurenza. Location: Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Photo Of The Day By Gary Nack
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Into the Clouds” by Gary Nack. Location: Italy. “I traveled to The Dolomites this past fall hoping for some of those moody, foggy scenes that I’ve seen in other photographs,” explains Nack. “Mother Nature didn’t disappoint us! On this evening high in the mountains, we had dense clouds covering the mountains with the peaks dancing in and out of them. Finding the right composition was a challenge as the scene changed second by second. This photo captured exactly what I had in mind. Enjoy!”
