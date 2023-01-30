Today’s Photo of the Day is “Into the Clouds” by Gary Nack. Location: Italy. “I traveled to The Dolomites this past fall hoping for some of those moody, foggy scenes that I’ve seen in other photographs,” explains Nack. “Mother Nature didn’t disappoint us! On this evening high in the mountains, we had dense clouds covering the mountains with the peaks dancing in and out of them. Finding the right composition was a challenge as the scene changed second by second. This photo captured exactly what I had in mind. Enjoy!”

2 DAYS AGO