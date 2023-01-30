Read full article on original website
Orange School District Suspends Digital Library Over Book Concerns From Some Parents
Concerns of censorship are arising in the Orange Unified School District after the newly hired superintendent shut down a library app that some parents said contained books that were inappropriate for children. Superintendent Edward Velasquez announced Sunday the app, Sora, would temporarily shut down as district officials look into concerns...
USC Plans 220,000 SQFT Research Facility at Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles
The University of Southern California is planning to add a new research facility to its Health Sciences Campus. According to planning documents recently filed with the City of Los Angeles, the university is planning a 220,000 square foot building that would be known as the Discovery and Translational Hub. The...
Never too late: CSUSB student from Fontana will leave his 26-year trucking career to follow his dream of helping others
It’s never too late to chase your dreams; just ask Jeremy Saavedra. After more than two decades of traveling the roads of Riverside County, San Bernardino County and beyond as a truck driver, Saavedra, who was born and raised and still lives in Fontana, decided to steer his journey toward the medical field instead.
LA County now accepting applications for $54 million in small business grants
LOS ANGELES — It’s been almost three years since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on local businesses. Still, many of them are reeling from the effects of government-mandated shutdowns, worker shortages and, more recently, inflation. Now many of LA’s small and micro businesses can receive help from the...
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
Slapfish founder Andrew Gruel starts over again with another restaurant
Chef Andrew Gruel and his wife Lauren have finally opened Calico Fish House, the pair announced on Wednesday. The concept, which was announced in July when Gruel chose to sell his original restaurant chain Slapfish to private equity and leave the company, is full-service, a first for Gruel. “Calico is...
Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week
1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
Yelp names Monrovia empanada shop in top 100 places to eat in U.S.
Yelp released its top 100 places to eat in America, and a brick-and-mortar empanada shop in Monrovia made it on the list.
California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries
California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
After Monterey Park Shooting, Westminster Pushed Past Its Own Turmoil for Triumphant Tet Parade
Standing in the chill of nighttime, and right as mass shooting reports were coming in over the wire, Westminster’s city manager looked on at what would become a half-mile stretch of Lunar New Year street crowds in just a matter of hours. On the other side of Bolsa Avenue...
A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana
A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
Spend a Sweet Santa Ana Sunday at This Global Chocolate Festival
Embarking on a dedicated chocolate tour, one that takes you to several points around South America and Mexico, sounds like a life-changing fantasy, a dream trip that would involve discovering new-to-you baking techniques, intriguing ways to serve the celebrated sweet, the history of chocolate, and how many cultures have connected with the incredible confection over the centuries.
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
Kroger Banner Goes on Offense to Avoid Power Outages
In 2023 and beyond, business survival will require pivoting at lightning speed and rapidly adjusting to whatever new crisis comes our way. That’s why The Kroger Co. will begin using e2Cos.’ R3Di system (pronounced “Ready”) to improve power quality for its Ralphs distribution center in Paramount, Calif., which serves stores across Los Angeles County.
Southern California hospital shows how to use a tourniquet to save lives in a shooting
Following the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, a local hospital is hoping to save lives by teaching people how to help those with traumatic injuries. In a demonstration called, “Stop the Bleed,” lessons are taught on how to use a tourniquet to stop life-threatening blood loss. “Every time you hear something […]
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
