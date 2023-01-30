ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2UrbanGirls

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.
INGLEWOOD, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
PASADENA, CA
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsantaana.com

A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana

A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Spend a Sweet Santa Ana Sunday at This Global Chocolate Festival

Embarking on a dedicated chocolate tour, one that takes you to several points around South America and Mexico, sounds like a life-changing fantasy, a dream trip that would involve discovering new-to-you baking techniques, intriguing ways to serve the celebrated sweet, the history of chocolate, and how many cultures have connected with the incredible confection over the centuries.
SANTA ANA, CA
progressivegrocer.com

Kroger Banner Goes on Offense to Avoid Power Outages

In 2023 and beyond, business survival will require pivoting at lightning speed and rapidly adjusting to whatever new crisis comes our way. That’s why The Kroger Co. will begin using e2Cos.’ R3Di system (pronounced “Ready”) to improve power quality for its Ralphs distribution center in Paramount, Calif., which serves stores across Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA

