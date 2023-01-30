(LLY) reported mixed fourth-quarter results Thursday morning, but we're looking through the stock's post-earnings sell-off because there's no change to the pharmaceutical giant's bright long-term potential. Notably, the company's potential blockbuster obesity drug remains on track to be cleared by U.S. regulators by the second half of this year — encouraging news for shareholders, like us at the Club, whose investment case counts on the weight-loss therapy's success.

