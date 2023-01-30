Read full article on original website
European markets close higher; UK's FTSE 100 index hits all-time high as pound slides
LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and corporate earnings. fell following U.S. jobs data. British stocks typically rise with a weak pound as it makes exports more competitive. Big oil majors on the benchmark collect their revenues in dollars. Additionally, the Bank of England also hiked rates by half a percentage point on Thursday.
Adani shares close higher after brief 35% plunge on Hindenburg jitters; Asia stocks mixed
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of. Shares for Adani Enterprises closed up 1.38% after being down 35% at one point during Friday's session. Adani Ports closed up 7.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.2% in its final hour of trade. In mainland China, the...
Jim Cramer says Meta Platforms’ latest quarter is why he stuck with the stock
"When companies change their stripes, or when they're incredibly well managed, or disciplined, or efficient, or when they invent amazing products and reinvent themselves on the fly, you should stick with them," Cramer said. Meta shares soared over 23% on Thursday the day after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue...
World's biggest pension fund posts loss in longest losing streak in two decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Jobs way up, stocks down, tech tough
1. Blowout jobs report ... nonfarm payrolls 517,000 in January versus 187,000 estimate ... sends bond yields back up. Yields shouldn't have come down in the first place after this week's Fed quarter-point interest rate hike and post-meeting commentary. People who thought the Fed should be thinking about when to cut rates are crazy. Rates need to go higher until labor slows. The.
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 junior growth stocks for younger investors
CNBC’s Jim Cramer gave young investors a list of stocks he believes should be on their shopping lists. Cramer explained that junior growth stocks are smaller, faster-growing companies that could become huge in the future. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave young investors a list of stocks he believes...
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng launches flagship EVs in Europe in international push
Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle startup, on Friday launched its P7 sedan and its G9 sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. On the whole, Xpeng has priced its P7 sedan below Tesla's in Demark, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden, even at a time when the U.S. EV maker has been cutting prices globally to stoke sales.
Apple's long-term positives outweigh rare earnings miss, Morgan Stanley says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Eli Lilly's post-earnings decline is creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors
(LLY) reported mixed fourth-quarter results Thursday morning, but we're looking through the stock's post-earnings sell-off because there's no change to the pharmaceutical giant's bright long-term potential. Notably, the company's potential blockbuster obesity drug remains on track to be cleared by U.S. regulators by the second half of this year — encouraging news for shareholders, like us at the Club, whose investment case counts on the weight-loss therapy's success.
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky made a $220 million mistake—it turned his startup into a $5 billion company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
Bitcoin hovers near $24,000, and judge dismisses lawsuit against Coinbase: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Andrew Thurman, head of content at Nansen, discusses the blockchain analytics firm's recent research on trends and the impact of the FTX collapse on the industry.
Star Bulk, Alphabet, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners, and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Sanctions on Russian crude oil have 'failed completely,' oil analyst says
Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...
Alphabet misses on revenue and EPS
CNBC's Deidra Bosa joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Alphabet's earnings. Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, reacts to the earnings report.
Watch CNBC's full interview with Microchip Technology CEO Ganesh Moorthy
Microchip Technology CEO Ganesh Moorthy joins CNBC's 'Tech Check' to discuss the company's latest earning reports. The company beat Q3 estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
Treasury yields leap after much hotter jobs report than expected
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for January, notably above the 187,000 additions estimated by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lower than the 3.6% expected by Dow Jones. The data underscored the stickiness of the labor market. The Fed has been trying to cool the economy through monetary...
Blackouts, currency dives and corruption: Pakistan's economy is on the brink of collapse
International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
Tesla hikes price of Model Y after U.S. alters tax credit rule
The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the Model Y Long Range version by about 2% to $54,990 and the Performance version by about 2.7% to $57,990, according to its website. The prices exclude shipping and an order fee. The moves, made Friday, come three weeks...
