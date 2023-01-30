ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3c52_0kVproko00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJrEl_0kVproko00
U.S. President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

  • There can be no Trump policies without Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Saturday.
  • Graham said there may be other "talented" people in the Republican Party.
  • "But there is only one Donald Trump," Graham concluded.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said the GOP cannot reap the benefits of former President Donald Trump's policies while electing someone else in 2024.

"How many times have you heard: 'We like Trump policies, but we want somebody new?'" Graham said on Saturday at a Trump campaign event in South Carolina. "There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump."

Graham went on to call the former president "strong" and "reliable," and to say Trump made the world "a better place."

"We live in a dangerous world right now. The good news for the Republican Party — there are many, many talented people for years to come," Graham said.

"But there is only one Donald Trump. And I say this sincerely, you can talk about his policies, but you could not do what he did," the senator added.

Graham's recent display of full-throated support for Trump stands in sharp contrast to his hesitation in November. After Trump announced he would be running for president , Graham said Trump would be "hard to beat" but stopped short of endorsing him.

Despite his muted support for Trump last year, Graham has for years remained one of the former president's staunchest allies.

This is Trump's third presidential run . He won his race against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in 2020. Trump could face a challenge from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 , though DeSantis has not said if he will run.

Representatives for Trump and Graham did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 869

dma
3d ago

Oh my GD Lindsey! Such BS, garble that makes zero sense. How do you look at yourself in the mirror? Can someone please put him and trump out to pasture….

Reply(53)
440
jim
2d ago

I'm a South Carolinian. I want to know why tRump was allowed to hold a campaign event in our State Capitol building. This is an atrocious act of using a government building to promote a private citizens national political ambitions.

Reply(62)
353
Pat✌️
2d ago

No...Trump isn't one of a kind! This world has had and continues to have Autocrats...Authoritarian just like him. America doesn't want a dictator!

Reply(19)
219
Related
Anthony James

Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
TheWrap

‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Lindsey Graham’s Loyalty to Trump Was ‘A Running Joke’ at White House: ‘Be Your Own Man’ (Video)

”It’s kind of a sad legacy. I once really respected Lindsey Graham,“ Farah Griffin said. Sen. Lindsey Graham is standing by twice-impeached former President Donald Trump, fully backing him in his 2024 presidential bid. But for the hosts of “The View,” that’s not overly surprising. According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, Graham’s loyalty to Trump has been “a running joke” since she worked in the White House.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Wild Orchid Media

New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024

The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Business Insider

Business Insider

849K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy