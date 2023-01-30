Effective: 2023-02-02 02:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Delaware; Mayes; Rogers; Tulsa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO