wzdm.com
Margaret Vieck, 69, Vincennes
Margaret A. Vieck, 69, of Vincennes, Indiana passed from this life on Monday January 30, 2023. She loved her Faith, Family, and Friends. She was born April 12, 1953. She was raised by her mom Alma Myers, Grandma Fern Myers, and her Uncle Jerry Goffinet. Her father was Lewis Myers.
wamwamfm.com
Marsha K. (Phillips) Wininger
Marsha K. (Phillips) Wininger, 63, of Wheatland, IN passed away January 27, 2023. She was born in Washington, IN on June 16, 1959 to the late Roland “Pinky” and Rita Marie (Reel) Phillips. Marsha attended Washington High School and graduated in 1977. She married the love of her life Roger Wininger on June 10, 1979. Marsha worked as a qualified medicine aid for Daviess Community Hospital for 25 years and Willow Manor for 15 years. In her free time she enjoyed shopping, riding horseback, caring for people, being outdoors, spending time with her cats, watching her grandchildren play sports, attending concerts, and spending time with her family. Marsha will be deeply missed by all.
wzdm.com
Beverly Ann Charles, 82, Bicknell
Beverly Ann Charles, 82, of Bicknell, Indiana went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 30, 2023. Beverly was born on March 14, 1940 in Francisco, Indiana to the late Ethel LaVerne and Kenneth Heironimus. Beverly was a caring and devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed reading books, playing with her dogs Griffen and Tucker, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and a member of Mariah Creek Christian Church.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
wzdm.com
GSH, Van Go Partner to Extend Hours
Good Samaritan Hospital has teamed with VanGo to extend the Vincennes transportation service’s hours. Starting Monday of next week, VanGo will stay open an extra 30 hours each week. The new hours will be from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. weekdays, and 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. both Saturdays...
wzdm.com
Linda Daily, 80, Washington
Linda Sue Fidler Daily, 80, of Washington, went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Linda was born on May 18, 1942 in Washington, IN to the late Ruth and Earnest Walls. Linda was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed going to church. She also liked playing bingo and cards with her friends.
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
wamwamfm.com
Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey Arrested For Vincennes Shooting Incident
31-year-old Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey has been arrested for aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. On January 30, 2023, the United States Marshals’ Task Force and Blount County, TN, Sheriff’s Office apprehended Mr. Mincey after a vehicle pursuit. This arrest resulted from the shooting incident that took place in...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Kathleen “Tina” Bundy
Kathleen “Tina” Bundy, 58, of Bedford, IN, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her residence. Born in Detroit, MI, on November 24, 1964, she was the daughter of Paul Eugene and Jane Johnson. Tina graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School and attended East Oolitic Community Church. She would like to be remembered as a good mother and Christian.
Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
Several Dubois County medical offices adjust hours due to inclement weather
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Several Memorial hospital and Health Care Center medical offices in Dubois County will be opening at 10 a.m. EST today due to the inclement weather. Unless otherwise noted, the following offices are impacted by this change: Jasper: Washington: Huntingburg: Dale: Loogootee: Petersburg: Ferdinand: French Lick: Shoals: Holland: Bristow: Santa Claus:
witzamfm.com
Additional Leadership Positions Announced by JASPER ®
Jasper- Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced the following changes in production leadership. Becki Gehlhausen was named Operations Manager for the Diesel Division, working specifically with diesel remanufacturing lines. Becki began her career with JASPER in 1996 in the Gas Crankshaft department, moving to Connecting Rods after nine months and later to the Parts Department, where she became Team Leader. Most recently, Becki was an Associate of the Bill of Materials department, where she became a Team Leader, then Group Leader, and eventually Department Manager. She succeeds Ryan Dooley, who was recently named Director of Diesel Manufacturing.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Mayor Yochum Files Bid for Fourth Term as Mayor
It’s now official — Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is running for a fourth term as Mayor. The filing means there will be Mayoral primaries for both parties on May 2nd. Mayor Yochum will face Michael Devine in the Vincennes Democrat primary in May. On the Republican primary side for Mayor, City Council president Tim Salters faces Jack Boger.
EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
Man wanted in Vincennes shooting arrested in Tennessee
WEST MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTWO/WAWV) — The U.S. Marshals have announced the capture of a man wanted in Knox County after police accused him of shooting a family member during a domestic dispute. According to U.S. Marshal David Jolley of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force received a tip […]
A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
wzdm.com
Girls’ Sectional: SK Defeated by Sullivan
(Girls’ Sectionals– SK Defeated by Sullivan) In girls sectional action from last night…Sullivan beat South Knox 45-42. Ella Bobe led South Knox with 24 points. The Spartans finish up the season at 18-7. Sullivan will now play Paoli in the semifinals on Friday as the Rams eliminated...
wzdm.com
Food Trucks on the Wabash Preparing for Springtime Return
It may be winter, but preparations are underway for a sure sign of warmer weather — Food Trucks on the Wabash. Another year of the Monday evening tradition will start this spring on the Vincennes Riverwalk. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters promises the return of live music on...
wzdm.com
Preparing for “Baby Day” in Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department will host Baby Day this week. It’s a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. The event is for all children ages two and under and will be held on Friday, February 3rd from 8:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. and Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
