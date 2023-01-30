Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Turn off the music’: Controversy ensues over Celtic Chant
At the last home game of the season, on Nov. 19, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish routed the Boston College Eagles during a 44-0 game, with offensive moments set to the band playing “Celtic Chant.” The piece was composed in the summer of 1998, and is accompanied by arm-pumping routine led by the cheerleaders. The music is also accompanied by less-sanctioned profane chants of “f*** you Zahm” ringing out through the student section.
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame sweeps Wisconsin with five power-play goals
In major need of a statement weekend, the Notre Dame hockey team delivered. They swept Wisconsin in a two-game set, claiming their first consecutive victories since October. The Irish downed Wisconsin on Friday night 5-3, taking the first game of a critical weekend set. With the win, Notre Dame returns to the .500 mark with a 12-12-3 record and is again eligible for the NCAA tournament.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
valpotorch.com
Passing periods shifting to 15 minutes starting in fall 2023
The race between classes has come to an end with passing periods between scheduled classes officially set to change in the fall 2023 semester. Currently sitting at 10 minutes, the time frame will be lengthened to 15 minutes for students to complete their journey across campus. Although present student concerns were a large factor, the University considered other components in its discussions when reaching a final decision.
abc57.com
Michiana's newest forecaster: meet Potawatomi Poppy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil! Michiana has a new groundhog ready to give her forecast on February 2. Groundhog's Day is a popular winter weather tradition all across the country, culminating when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow and predicts what the rest of the winter season has in store for us.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish broke the ACC football cheat code
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its 2023 football schedule a few weeks ago, and we could finally see where all of the ACC games were slotted for the season. There were no big surprises — other than ND forcing itself to play during midterm week. The real surprise came on Monday when the ACC released its full conference schedule.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish perform well at Lenny Lyles Invitational
The Irish track and field team was back in action this weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Indoor Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky. The Irish had a strong showing, finishing with 23 top-ten finishes and four event titles. The strength of the team’s distance program was on full display in the...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Launch celebrates Provost McGreevy’s new book on history of Catholicism
On Friday, Notre Dame celebrated the launch of Dr. John McGreevy’s new book, “Catholicism: A Global History from the French Revolution to Pope Francis.” The event represented a collaboration among numerous campus organizations, including the Cushwa Center for the Study of American Catholicism, the College of Arts & Letters and Provost McGreevy’s own home department, the Department of History.
abc57.com
Allie's Cafe to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Allie's Cafe here in South Bend will be featured in an episode of America's Best Restaurants. Allie's Cafe was recognized for their unique-recipe catering. Allie's Cafe is located at 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave. in South Bend.
Young Benton Harbor Man’s Dark Sense of Humor Goes TikTok Viral
Jokes about his job, racism, and kidnapping aren't for everyone, but they're pulling in millions of views for this Benton Harbor man. Lamar currently has 76.1 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on his TikTok channel @mmartymar_. You'll see everything from smooth skate dancing moves to dark and hilarious comedy videos on Lamar's TikTok channel. Let's check out the most viewed videos on his channel so far.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
WNDU
Goshen moves toward introducing a ‘Quiet Zone’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their horns. That’s just their protocol, so to not have that happen, you have to have other regulations and other safety protocol in place,” said Josh Corwin, Civil Engineer for the City of Goshen.
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Cassy): “Do you recommend taking vitamin D supplements to help with seasonal depression?”. DR. BOB: Vitamin D is...
WNDU
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter not seeking reelection
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Plymouth will have a new mayor next year for the first time in a decade and a half. Four-term incumbent Mark Senter will not run for a fifth term. As a detective for the Indiana State Police, Senter worked on the Pelley...
Comments / 0