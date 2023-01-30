Jimmy Matamoros is a successful entrepreneur known for his diverse business ventures, including Turn-To, Arizona House of Film, and Moringa Tree Company. Turn-To is a unique job search engine that aims to level the playing field in job searching and provide a functional job map for desktop, iPad, and mobile devices. Jimmy took three years to develop Turn-To fully, and his goal is not to build for today but for tomorrow’s workforce. He also includes internships on the platform, which are important for job seekers.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO