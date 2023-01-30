Read full article on original website
Solwey and HubSpot Partner to Advance E-Commerce Businesses
Customized software solutions built in tandem with effective marketing, sales and service tools are fundamental for startup success. As a startup, it’s essential to have access to tools, platforms and strategies that can “grow” as your company grows. Throughout its various stages of growth, a successful startup will naturally require more robust communication features, increased integration and deeper customization. This is where HubSpot helps.
How Business Intelligence helps executives to make better decisions
Recent global events and economic conditions have created more significant levels of uncertainty. Dresner Advisory Services recently published a study that indicated that leveraging data and business intelligence can help organizations cope with difficult times. In the article “Understanding Business Intelligence And Its Importance For Entrepreneurs,” Forbes magazine explained that...
CEO Spotlight: Jimmy Matamoros – Founder & CEO of Turn-To, CEO of Arizona House of Film, Co-Founder of Moringa Tree Company
Jimmy Matamoros is a successful entrepreneur known for his diverse business ventures, including Turn-To, Arizona House of Film, and Moringa Tree Company. Turn-To is a unique job search engine that aims to level the playing field in job searching and provide a functional job map for desktop, iPad, and mobile devices. Jimmy took three years to develop Turn-To fully, and his goal is not to build for today but for tomorrow’s workforce. He also includes internships on the platform, which are important for job seekers.
Wealthiest People in the United Kingdom (January 30, 2023)
As of January 30, 2023, James Ratcliffe was the wealthiest man in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 15.7 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Michael Platt (No. 2, $15.2 billion), Hinduja brothers (No. 3, $14.8 billion) and Ian & Richard Livingstone (No. 4, $8.1 billion). Christopher Hohn...
CEO Spotlight: Jenn Lim, CEO and Co-founder of Delivering Happiness
We’ll introduce you to Jenn Lim, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivering Happiness and Bestselling Author of Beyond Happiness, in this article. Her contribution has proven to be valuable in the business world. Delivering Happiness is a company that she founded with Tony Hsieh, aiming to help entrepreneurs create happier company cultures.
