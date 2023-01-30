ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish look to overcome difficult schedule to reach new heights in 2023

After coming in fifth during the 2022 ACC Championship, the Notre Dame men’s golf team is back for their spring season. Despite their success throughout the regular season, the Irish had a disappointing end, and this year they are back hungry for more. Despite a solid fall performance, Notre...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish perform well at Lenny Lyles Invitational

The Irish track and field team was back in action this weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Indoor Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky. The Irish had a strong showing, finishing with 23 top-ten finishes and four event titles. The strength of the team’s distance program was on full display in the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame sweeps Wisconsin with five power-play goals

In major need of a statement weekend, the Notre Dame hockey team delivered. They swept Wisconsin in a two-game set, claiming their first consecutive victories since October. The Irish downed Wisconsin on Friday night 5-3, taking the first game of a critical weekend set. With the win, Notre Dame returns to the .500 mark with a 12-12-3 record and is again eligible for the NCAA tournament.
MADISON, WI
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Turn off the music’: Controversy ensues over Celtic Chant

At the last home game of the season, on Nov. 19, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish routed the Boston College Eagles during a 44-0 game, with offensive moments set to the band playing “Celtic Chant.” The piece was composed in the summer of 1998, and is accompanied by arm-pumping routine led by the cheerleaders. The music is also accompanied by less-sanctioned profane chants of “f*** you Zahm” ringing out through the student section.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Campus Ministry holds prayer service to end gun violence

Fr. Pete McCormick, assistant vice president for Campus Ministry, presided over a prayer service to end hatred and gun violence in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart Monday. The altar was lined with candles, each accompanying a notecard with the name of a city that experienced gun violence in the past month. Jan. 2023 was a month with a record number of 49 mass shootings.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy