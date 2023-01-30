ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Turn off the music’: Controversy ensues over Celtic Chant

At the last home game of the season, on Nov. 19, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish routed the Boston College Eagles during a 44-0 game, with offensive moments set to the band playing “Celtic Chant.” The piece was composed in the summer of 1998, and is accompanied by arm-pumping routine led by the cheerleaders. The music is also accompanied by less-sanctioned profane chants of “f*** you Zahm” ringing out through the student section.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

New year, new you: Cool clubs in the tri-campus community

Hey you! Are you looking to get more involved in clubs and organizations across the tri-campus community this year? We know the Fall Activities Fair can be very overwhelming, but it’s a new year, and there is no better time to join a new club, try a new hobby or make some new friends than now! Since there are hundreds of clubs available, Scene has compiled a list of cool clubs we are a part of that we think you might be interested in too!
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish perform well at Lenny Lyles Invitational

The Irish track and field team was back in action this weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Indoor Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky. The Irish had a strong showing, finishing with 23 top-ten finishes and four event titles. The strength of the team’s distance program was on full display in the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame sweeps Wisconsin with five power-play goals

In major need of a statement weekend, the Notre Dame hockey team delivered. They swept Wisconsin in a two-game set, claiming their first consecutive victories since October. The Irish downed Wisconsin on Friday night 5-3, taking the first game of a critical weekend set. With the win, Notre Dame returns to the .500 mark with a 12-12-3 record and is again eligible for the NCAA tournament.
MADISON, WI

