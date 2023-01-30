ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 56

Elena DeRoet
3d ago

considering this is a conservative State and conservatives are all about personal choice, and personal freedoms, why the heck do they think they get to regulate something like this? they need to get with the program and at the very least decriminalize it, because there's no need to give people a criminal record over something that really shouldn't be regulated in the first place.

Reply(7)
29
Eric Bufford
3d ago

it could change the political landscape in Indiana if they dont legalize it, too many voters on both sides want it legalized to capitalize on the tax revenue that it could generate,

Reply
18
J Roach
3d ago

i would like to see it legal at the very least for medical purpose if not all the way around the bored. i know i only have one more year until my youngest gets out of high school and then if it isnt by then i will look into moving states just because i know it will help my health problems

Reply
12
Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

50 states of solar incentives: Indiana

The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Settlement reached in Indiana disability voting lawsuit

Indiana has agreed to make a new remote-accessible ballot marking tool available for people who can't write on paper ballots in this settlement. Voters who choose to do so can then cast their absentee ballots on their own. Assistive technology like screen readers can help voters digitally mark these ballots and submit them with email. News 18's Pari Apostolakos reports.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?

State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.  The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Indiana Hospitals Say they Need Help

Indiana hospitals say they experienced their most difficult financial year since the beginning of the pandemic last year, according to a new analysis by Kaufman Hall. Record-high hospital expenses coupled with losses in operating income left Indiana hospitals with cumulative negative margins in 2022. According to the report, Indiana hospitals...
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Lawmakers discuss what's in place in Indiana to address police misconduct in the wake of Tyre Nichols

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana and across the country, there are renewed calls for police reform in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. "I was horrified. I thought how could we have officers of the same race treat someone with no humanity?" said Representative Robin Shackleford. "What are we doing here in Indiana that would prevent us from having that same type of interaction happen?"
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Mental health help clears House; throwing stars legalized for recreation in Senate

The Indiana House on Tuesday unanimously approved a major mental health proposal to ensure people experiencing mental health crises get treatment in local hospitals, not prisons or jails. Several other key bills also passed, clearing a major hurdle, and now move to the opposite chamber. Jails and correctional facilities have long been the state’s largest […] The post Mental health help clears House; throwing stars legalized for recreation in Senate appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Centene to pay $66.5 million in Indiana Medicaid drug pricing settlement

Health care services company Centene Corp. will pay Indiana nearly $66.5 million to resolve allegations that it overcharged the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services, Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office announced Wednesday. Centene admitted no liability or law-breaking in the settlement. “Companies must be held accountable for their actions,” Rokita said in a news release. […] The post Centene to pay $66.5 million in Indiana Medicaid drug pricing settlement appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?

How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Hospitals balk at Indiana lawmakers’ plan to lower health care costs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers on Tuesday said hospitals already had their chance to lower costs, and it’s now the state’s turn. A Republican-backed bill on health care costs targets several hospital practices. It would prohibit noncompete clauses that prevent physicians from moving to another practice elsewhere...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Indiana Senate considering tracking device bills

— Some Indiana lawmakers are seeking to clamp down on tracking devices being used to follow someone without their knowledge – a problem that’s come under scrutiny since the technology rolled out. Three Republicans have introduced separate but nearly identical bills in the state Senate that would make...
The Crusader Newspaper

Voting rights stripped from some Hoosiers in bill

Hoosiers convicted of felony vote fraud offenses wouldn’t be able to cast a ballot for 10 years under a bill passed 6-4 by the House Elections Committee Wednesday. The legislation was amended so that misdemeanor offenses wouldn’t count — only felonies. But Democrats tried to remove the suffrage language altogether, with Republicans defending it.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy