considering this is a conservative State and conservatives are all about personal choice, and personal freedoms, why the heck do they think they get to regulate something like this? they need to get with the program and at the very least decriminalize it, because there's no need to give people a criminal record over something that really shouldn't be regulated in the first place.
it could change the political landscape in Indiana if they dont legalize it, too many voters on both sides want it legalized to capitalize on the tax revenue that it could generate,
i would like to see it legal at the very least for medical purpose if not all the way around the bored. i know i only have one more year until my youngest gets out of high school and then if it isnt by then i will look into moving states just because i know it will help my health problems
Comments / 56