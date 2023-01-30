ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Turn off the music’: Controversy ensues over Celtic Chant

At the last home game of the season, on Nov. 19, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish routed the Boston College Eagles during a 44-0 game, with offensive moments set to the band playing “Celtic Chant.” The piece was composed in the summer of 1998, and is accompanied by arm-pumping routine led by the cheerleaders. The music is also accompanied by less-sanctioned profane chants of “f*** you Zahm” ringing out through the student section.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Judicial council announces 2023 Notre Dame student government election tickets

Campaigning for the student body government elections began Tuesday after three tickets received the 700 required signatures for placement on the ballot and to officially enter the race. The three tickets for president and vice president, respectively, are as follows: Daniel Jung and Aidan Rezner; Pablo Oropeza and Griffin McAndrew;...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

I’m anti the ‘Notre Dame Introduction’ and you should be too

Ah, the Notre Dame introduction — a fabled and frequent campus classic. The four or so questions that are so integral to Welcome Week and Sylly Week are supposed to give our classmates a glimpse into who we are and help connect our names to our faces. Supposed. If...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Veteran Irish women’s golf team is ready to reach the next level

For the Notre Dame women’s golf team, the 2021-22 season was one of transition. With a young roster, the Irish struggled to keep up with the top teams in an extremely competitive ACC. But with nearly all of their key players returning and the team getting healthy at the right time, they are ready to take a big step forward in 2023.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Notre Dame sweeps Wisconsin with five power-play goals

In major need of a statement weekend, the Notre Dame hockey team delivered. They swept Wisconsin in a two-game set, claiming their first consecutive victories since October. The Irish downed Wisconsin on Friday night 5-3, taking the first game of a critical weekend set. With the win, Notre Dame returns to the .500 mark with a 12-12-3 record and is again eligible for the NCAA tournament.
MADISON, WI

