NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Blackouts, Currency Dives and Corruption: Pakistan's Economy Is on the Brink of Collapse
International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
Top Wall Street Analysts Find These Stocks Compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. Advanced Micro Devices. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) fourth-quarter results surpassed...
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
Nearly 2,000 CEOs Think Their Companies Won't Be Able to Make Money in 10 Years, Survey Says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
